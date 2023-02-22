Tour news: Pulp, The Acacia Strain, Joe Perry, Laibach, Latitude Fest, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE ACACIA STRAIN ALBUM RELEASE SHOWS

The Acacia Strain have announced release shows in celebration of upcoming album Step Into the Light (preorder on exclusive swirl vinyl). They'll play:

5/19 — Syracuse, NY — The Lost Horizon

5/20 — Albany, NY — Empire Underground

5/21 — Portland, ME — The Cavern

All three shows are with Escuela Grind, Vomit Forth, and Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean. Before that, the band will be on tour starting March 8 at The Monarch in Brooklyn. All dates are here.

THE FRONT BOTTOMS

The Front Bottoms will play the classic LP Talon and the Hawk in full at some East Coast shows in May to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The tour is with AJJ.

COACHELLA SIDESHOWS

Many of the acts playing this year's Coachella are also doing official Sideshows, including The Chemical Brothers, Yaeji, The Breeders, Blondie, and more.

BRATMOBILE

Riot grrrl icons Bratmobile have announced their first show in 21 years as part of the 2023 Mosswood Meltdown in Oakland, CA. They've also hinted that there are more shows to come.

SCREAMING FEMALES / IRON CHIC

Screaming Females released their fantastic new album, Desire Pathway, last week, and they begin an extensive tour supporting it in March. Most shows are with Generation Suicida, but they've added a trio of new Northeast dates in late April that are co-headlining with Iron Chic.

HORSEGIRL / LIFEGUARD

Horsegirl just announced a tour with fellow Chicago band (and now Matador labelmates) Lifeguard.

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG 2023

Las Vegas festival When We Were Young announced their blink-182 and Green Day-headlined 2023 edition four months ago, ahead of last year's two weekends, but now they've added a second day with the same lineup.

FURNACE FEST LINEUP

After gradually rolling out select bands, Furnace Fest has revealed its full 2023 lineup which includes Turnstile, Bane, Hatebreed, Trash Talk, Thursday, Between the Buried & Me, Saosin, The Bouncing Souls, Gorilla Biscuits, Youth of Today, Militarie Gun, Scowl, High Vis, and much more.

THE JOE PERRY PROJECT (AEROSMITH)

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has announced dates with his solo band The Joe Perry Project which features Gary Cherone (Extreme/Van Halen) on vocals, Buck Johnson (Keyboards/Vocals), Jason Sutter (Drums), and David Hull (Bass/Vocals). The short spring tour includes a NYC show at Webster Hall on April 18.

MADISON MCFERRIN

Multi-instrumentalist and producer Madison McFerrin announced her debut album, I Hope You Can Forgive Me, which will be out in May, along with a tour.

LAIBACH

Slovenian industrial icons Laibach have announced a very special show at the Bel Etage Music Hall in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 31. They will be the first foreign band to play a full concert in Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022. This show is titled "Eurovision" where "they will present some of their most anthemic songs alongside 'The Engine of Survival,' a brand new track set for release in 2023." Their label, Mute, writes: "With anthems and marches at the core of many of their compositions, Laibach have long compared themselves to military marching bands created to maintain high morale on the battlefield, and with this concert in Kyiv, Laibach supports Ukraine and Ukrainians in their fight against Russian, and any other, aggression." Laibach also have other Eastern European shows later this year as part of their "Love is Still Alive" tour -- head here for all dates.

LATITUDE FESTIVAL

UK festival Latitude had already announced that Siouxsie Sioux would be playing its 2023 edition, and now they've announce the full lineup. Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra are headlining, and the three-day fest's lineup also includes Metronomy, Confidence Man, Paul Heaton (Housemartins/Beautiful South), Lightning Seeds, James, Yard Act, Young Fathers, Men I Trust, Dry Cleaning, The Beths, Don Letts, black midi, and lots more. Latitude goes down July 20-23 at Henham Park in Suffolk. Full lineup is here.

PULP

Speaking of, PULP have announced even more 2023 reunion shows, which so far are staying on the East side of the Atlantic Ocean. The tour begins May 26 at Bridlington Spa Center, and includes appearances at the Neighborhood Weekender in Warrington, the Isle of Wight Festival, London's Finsbury Park with Wet Leg, Glasgow's TRNSMT Festival, and two hometown shows at Utilita Arena Sheffield. All dates are here.

LUNA / DEAN WAREHAM

Luna's Dean Wareham has a solo show playing Galaxie 500 songs in Yucca Valley, CA in March, and Luna has NYC dates in September.

ICELAND AIRWAVES 2023

Iceland Airwaves has announced the initial lineup for its 2023 edition, including Yard Act, Trentemøller , Blondshell, and more.