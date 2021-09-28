Tour News: Punch Brothers, Swallow the Sun, MST3K, Nation of Language, One Step Closer, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

PUNCH BROTHERS, HALEY HEYNDERICKX

Punch Brothers, the bluegrass-meets-classical group of mandolinist Chris Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny, and violinist Gabe Witcher, will release Hell on Church Street on January 14, which is their reimagining of Tony Rice's Church Street Blues. They band will also be touring with Haley Heynderickx in early 2022, including shows in Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles (The Theatre at Ace Hotel on 1/19), St. Louis, Chicago, Toronto, Nashville, Atlanta, DC, NYC (Beacon Theatre on 3/2), and more. Head here for all dates.

MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000

Cheesy movie series Mystery Science Theater 3000 will be going on the "Time Bubble Tour" later this fall, featuring host Emily Connor (Emily Marsh) and riffing robots Tom Servo (Conor McGiffin), Crow (Nate Begle), and GPC (Yvonne Freese). Stops include Cleveland, Cincinnati, DC, Boston, New Haven, Detroit, Omaha, Minneapolis, Nashville, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles (Theater at Ace Hotel on 12/22), and more.

NATION OF LANGUAGE

NYC synthpop band Nation of Language will release new album A Way Forward on November 3 and you can stream a few tracks from it below. The band have just announced a hometown release show happening November 4 at Market Hotel. That comes at the end of their fall tour which kicks off this Saturday (10/2) in Detroit and hits Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, DC on Halloween and more. All dates are here.

ONE STEP CLOSER

Wilkes-Barre melodic hardcore band One Step Closer recently released their excellent debut album This Place You Know on Run For Cover (get it on white vinyl), and they're gearing up for a tour with Comeback Kid, Strike Anywhere, and Be Well (including Asbury Park and Brooklyn). After that, they'll celebrate the album with a headlining hometown release show on 11/27 with Inclination, Magnitude, Life's Question, Slow Fire Pistol, and Broken Vow. All dates here.

GARY NUMAN

Gary Numan had postponed his fall tour because of COVID concerns, and he's now moved the run of North American dates to February, March, and April of 2022.

LOU BARLOW

While Dinosaur Jr postponed the first leg of their North American tour due to Covid, Lou Barlow will be heading out on a "Septober" tour starting tonight where he'll play backyards and other outdoor spaces.

DEEP SEA DIVER

Deep Sea Diver are in the middle of their North American tour with Diane Coffee, and hits NYC tonight at Music Hall of Williamsburg. From there they head to Pittsburgh, Louisville, and Indianapolis. They'll then continue without DC for shows in Kansas City, Denver, Salt Lake City, and more before hooking up with Middle Kids for shows in San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Pioneertown, before wrapping things up on November 12 with a sold-out show in Seattle. Deep Sea Diver's full tour itinerary can be found here.

JUDAS PRIEST

Judas Priest have been forced to postpone the remainder of their US 50th anniversary tour due to guitarist Richie Faulkner undergoing emergency heart surgery (he's "stable and resting).

SWALLOW THE SUN, ABIGAIL WILLIAMS, WILDERUN

Finnish doom merchants Swallow the Sun will be out promoting new album Moonflowers in November with Abigail Williams and Wilderun along on most dates. Stops include Houston, Atlanta, Orlando, Brooklyn (The Monarch on 11/30), Montreal, Toronto, Rochester, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Joliet, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, L.A. (The Whiskey on 12/19) and more. Head here for the full scoop.

WET LEG

Promising young UK band Wet Leg just released their second single and also just announced their first U.S. shows.

DEATH VALLEY GIRLS (OPENING FOR TRAIL OF DEAD)

Death Valley Girls will be on the road later this year with ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, hitting the West Coast and Southwest in December.