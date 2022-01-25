Tour news: Queers / Dwarves, The Go-Go’s, The Zombies, Murphy’s Law, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE ZOMBIES

The Zombies have added more cities to their 2022 tour, including Cincinnati, Chicago, Minneapolis, Portland, San Francisco, Pioneertown, Los Angeles, Tucson and more. Previously announced dates include three in the NYC area. Head here for their full tour schedule.

THE QUEERS / DWARVES

The Queers technically formed in 1981, though they didn't release an album until co-founder Joe King restarted the band with a new lineup, and the band's current lineup is Joe with two members who joined in the 2010s, but that's still reason enough for The Queers to go on a 40th anniversary tour this year. The tour includes a run with fellow punk vets the Dwarves, who will be performing The Dwarves are Young and Good Looking in full for its 25th anniversary. All dates (including NYC's Gramercy Theatre on June 19 and Asbury Park's The Stone Pony on June 20) here.

THE GO-GO'S

New Wave greats and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Go-Go's have announced a few West Coast dates in March, including San Francisco, Reno, Temecula, Anaheim and San Diego. Head here for all dates.

JAWBREAKER

Jawbreaker have expanded their spring reunion tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Dear You, adding dates in Sacramento, Minneapolis, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, Silver Spring, Atlanta, and Nashville with some very cool openers.

THE DECEMBERISTS

The Decemberists have announced the ”Arise From the Bunkers” 2022 Tour, which happens in August and is with Brigid Mae Power.

EYELIDS

Portland band Eyelids, whose members have played in The Decemberists, Guided by Voices, Elliott Smith, Quasi, Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks and more, have a new 7" single on the way, that was produced by REM's Peter Buck and features a cover of The Fall's "Fantastic Life." Watch a trailer for the single below. The band, which now includes Camper Van Beethoven's Victor Krummenacher, will also be on tour this spring with Jay Gonzalez & The Guilty Pleasures. That kicks off March 25 at TV Eye in NYC, and also includes stops in DC, New Haven, Raleigh, Nashville, Atlanta, and Athens. They've also got shows in Seattle and Portland with Pond in April. All dates are here.

SOLID SOUND FEST 2022

Wilco have announced the lineup of their 2022 Solid Sound fest, which includes Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band, Sun Ra Arkestra, mike watt + the missingmen, Hand Habits, Wiki, Angel Bat Dawid, Iceage, Sam Evian, NNAMDI, and more.

VIO-LENCE / CORONER

Fresh off announcing the Let the World Burn EP, their first release in 29 years, Vio-lence have announced a short US tour with fellow thrash vets Coroner, leading up to both bands' appearances at Maryland Deathfest. They're hitting Chicago, Boston, Philly, and NYC. All dates and ticket links here.

MURPHY'S LAW

NYHC vets Murphy's Law are doing a winter/spring tour with stops in Albany, Amityville, Baltimore, Atlanta, Tampa, Denver, Dallas, and more, and they're promising to hit the West Coast next. There's a hometown NYC show on St. Patrick's Day (3/17) at Market Hotel. All dates here.

VIAGRA BOYS

Sweden's Viagra Boys will be wreaking havoc across North America on their way to Coachella.

TREE RIVER / SHORT FICTIONS / GOOD LOOKING FRIENDS

Emo bands Tree River (who just announced their new album Time Being), Short Fictions (who recently released their new single "Don't Start A Band"), and Good Looking Friends are playing DC, Philly, and Brooklyn together in April. Dates and ticket links here.

THE SILVER / WOE

The Silver, the great new Philly metal band with members of Horrendous and Crypt Sermon, will support their debut album with shows in Brooklyn and Philly this March.

BAM SPRING SERIES

Little Simz, Moses Sumney, Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange), Mdou Moctar, Mavis Staples, Dawn Richard, Bartees Strange, and L'Rain are among the performers lined up for BAM's Spring Series.

SAY SUE ME

South Korean band Say Sue Me have announced a North American tour that begins April 29 in Toronto, and includes stops in Montreal, Boston, NYC (Bowery Ballroom on May 4), Atlanta, Dallas, Austin, L.A. (The Roxy on 5/13), San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Chicago and more. Head here for all dates.

DUA LIPA

Dua Lipa begins her tour supporting her excellent sophomore album, 2020's Future Nostalgia, in February, and she's expanded it with a couple of new dates.

SAMPA THE GREAT

Sampa the Great will be on tour leading up to Coachella and has just added a second NYC show, this one is at Bowery Ballroom on March 31. (The 4/1 Music Hall of Williamsburg show is sold out).

GOVERNORS BALL 2022

NYC fest Governors Ball just announced its 2022 lineup, which includes J. Cole, Halsey, Kid Cudi, Jazmine Sullivan, 100 gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Clairo, Migos, JPEGMAFIA, Denzel Curry, Soccer Mommy, and more.

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG

If you missed out on tickets for the first two days of Las Vegas emo/punk/indie rock fest When We Were Young, there's now a third with the same lineup.

UFFIE

Bloghouse survivor Uffie is gearing up to release her first album in 12 years and has announced a few live shows for February.

DARYL HALL / TODD RUNDGREN

We're not sure where Oates is, but Daryl Hall will be celebrating his solo album on tour with Todd Rundgren this spring.

FAILURE

Heavy shoegaze greats Failure have announced details of their 2022 North American tour, which kicks off on June 2 in San Diego.

END OF THE ROAD 2022

UK fest End of the Road have announced their 2022 lineup, which includes Pixies, Fleet Foxes, Bright Eyes, Khruangbin and loads more.

UNDEROATH TOUR OPENERS

When Every Time I Die abruptly broke up just one month before their planned North American tour with Underoath and Spiritbox, Underoath announced that the tour would go on with new support added in ETID's place, and now they've revealed who it will be: Stray From The Path and Bad Omens.

FULL OF HELL

As previously mentioned, Full of Hell are one of three amazing openers on Converge's tour with Uniform and Thou, and they're also stopping by NYC for a headlining show on March 22 at Saint Vitus Bar with Chepang, Jarhead Fertilizer, and No/Más. That show sold out, but FOH just added a second night on March 23 at the same venue.