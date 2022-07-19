Tour news: Quicksand, Pi’erre Bourne, Hail the Sun, Honey Harper, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

QUICKSAND

Quicksand have announced a few new tour dates including Tampa, Vegas, Columbus, Buffalo, Garwood, NJ (Crossroads on 10/22) and Amityville, NY (Amityville Music Hall on 10/25). That's in addition to previously announced shows with Clutch and Helmet, including NYC's Palladium Times Square on September 16. Head here for all dates.

HAIL THE SUN

Progressive post-hardcore Hail the Sun added headlining dates around their tour with Thursday, including Gramercy Theatre on November 2. All dates are here.

CYPRESS HILL HAUNTED HILL SHOWS

Cypress Hill are bringing back their annual Halloween season Haunted Hill shows this October for the first time since 2019. They've announced a trio of dates: NYC and Boston with Sick of it All and Ill Bill, and Los Angeles with Fishbone, Everlast, and N8NOFACE.

HONEY HARPER (OPENING FOR AMANDA SHIRES)

Dreampop country artist Honey Harper, who released his terrific debut in 2020, has been added to Amanda Shires' fall tour, including the NYC stop at Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 26.

AOIFE NESSA FRANCES

Irish singer-songwriter Aoife Nessa Frances has announced her first album for Partisan Records, and will be touring with Indigo Sparke.

RIOT FEST ADDITIONS

Chicago's Riot Fest is nearing, and they've just added more artists to their lineup: Riot Fest regulars Taking Back Sunday, "Gangsta's Paradise" hitmaker Coolio (!), Marky Ramone’s Blitzkrieg, Zola Jesus, Reece Young, Poliça and cumgirl8.

GOGOL BORDELLO

Gogol Bordello have announced a new album, SOLIDARITINE. -- preorder the album on limited edition yellow and blue splatter vinyl (only 300 copies pressed) -- and will be on tour this fall.

TITUS ANDRONICUS

Titus Andronicus have a new album on the way -- and a tour, too.

PI’ERRE BOURNE

Rapper Pi'erre Bourne will be on tour starting September 6 in Houston and wrapping up October 19 in Seattle. The NYC date is October 5 at Irving Plaza. All dates are here.

SUBSTANCE 2022 FEST

Substance 2022 goes down October 21 & 22 in Los Angeles and the lineup includes The Jesus & Mary Chain, The Chameleons, Miss Kittin & The Hacker, Clock DVA, Kontravoid, Linea Aspera, Schwefelgelb, Youth Code, Sextile, Cumgirl8, and more.

THE LINDA LINDAS

The Linda Lindas have had to postpone three of their remaining 2022 North American summer tour dates -- NYC's Bowery Ballroom tonight, DC on Wednesday and Philly on Thursday -- due to some members of the group's camp testing positive for Covid. Friday's Brooklyn show at Music Hall of Williamsburg is currently still a go, as is their appearance at Newport Folk Fest this weekend, and makeup dates are next week.

ADRENALINE OD

NJ punk icons Adrenaline OD have a new band memoir on the way and will celebrate with some reunion shows.

CHAT PILE

Oklahoma City sludgy, noisy post-hardcore band Chat Pile release their debut album this week and have a few shows lined up, including two Brooklyn shows.

BOYFRIEND

Boyfriend will release their debut album, Sugar & Spice, on September 9 which features Big Freedia, Pussy Riot, Death Valley Girls and more. THey'll also be on tour in October and November, including a Brooklyn show at Elsewhere Zone 1 on October 8. All dates are here.

ROSE CITY BAND (RIPLEY OF MOON DUO)

Rose City Band, the country-psych band led by Ripley Johnson (Moon Duo / Wooden Shjips) have announced a North American tour in support of their most recent album, Earth Trip.

JUST MUSTARD

Irish band Just Mustard were on tour with Fontaines DC earlier this year but just announced their first North American headline tour which happens this fall.

HEAVEN'S GATE (MEMS MUNICIPAL WASTE, WARTHOG, MORE)

Heaven's Gate is a new thrashy punk band featuring vocalist Tony Foresta (Municipal Waste, Iron Reagan), guitarist Mike Goo (Warthog), bassist Jeff Howe (Reversal of Man, CombatWoundedVeteran, Horsewhip) and drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz (Cannibal Corpse), just releaed their first single and play their first shows this weekend.

SOUR WINDOWS

Bay Area indie folk trio Sour Widows are beginning a tour this month, including a NYC show on September 14 at Trans-Pecos in Ridgewood, Queens with Living Hour.

JOHANNA WARREN

Johanna Warren has announced a new album, Lessons for Mutants, out October 7 via Wax Nine, the Carpark imprint of Speedy Ortiz/Sad13's Sadie Dupuis and will be touring as well.