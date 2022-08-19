Tour news: Rammstein, Lindsey Buckingham, Quivers, TMBG, José González, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

RAMMSTEIN

Bombastic German rock greats Rammstein are finally starting their North American tour this Sunday in Montreal. This marks the first time Rammstein have brought their full, incendiary stadium tour experience to our continent. Here are some fun facts about it:

It takes 4 days to build the stage

Each show has 586 pyro effects

The highest flames are 20 meters high and reach temperatures of up to 600 degrees

Watch a trailer for the tour below. Cities it's hitting after Montreal: Minneapolis, Philly, Chicago, the NYC area (MetLife Stadium on 9/6), Boston, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Mexico City.

LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham had already announced a couple NYC area shows --Long Island's The Paramount on November 7 and Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on November 9 -- and now he's announced a full tour, happening in October and November. Cities include Louisville, Eau Claire, Nashville, New Brunswick, Roanoke, Augusta, and more. All dates are here.

INTERPOL / SPOON

Interpol and Spoon are both celebrating 20th anniversaries of landmark albums this weekend (Turn on the Bright Lights and Kill the Moonlight) and they'll begin their Lights Camera Factions tour in Asbury Park, NJ on August 25 at The Stone Pony.

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ

José González's fall North American tour with Madi Diaz, Anjimile, and Sam Burton is quickly approaching. Dates kick off later this month, and include a show at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on September 1 with Anjimile. Tickets are on sale, and we have 5 pairs to give away, along with a prize package you can pick up at the show that includes your choice of In Our Nature, Vestiges & Claws, or Local Valley on vinyl, your choice of T-shirt, a tote bag, and a poster! Head here to enter for a chance to win.

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS

They Might Be Giants' tour starts soon, and they've just added more tickets for their NJ shows at Asbury Lanes on August 30 & 31, and new dates in Leesburg, VA, San Diego, San Francisco and Houston. All dates are here.

QUIVERS

Australian band Quivers, who made a great album last year, will be on tour starting in September. They have a run of dates with Yours Are The Only Ears in Boston, Brooklyn (The Broadway on 9/15), Philly, and DC and then they'll head West, including dates with Real Numbers, Massage, and The Umbrellas. All dates are here, and check out their album Golden Doubt below.

MURDER BY DEATH / AMIGO THE DEVIL

Murder by Death are on tour with Amigo the Devil and Samantha Crain, playing NYC tonight at Knockdown Center. Starting with their 8/27 Denver stop, Katacombs replace Samantha Crain and dates run through September 11 in Seattle. All dates are here.

MAT KEREKES (CITIZEN)

Citizen frontman Mat Kerekes released a new solo album, Nova (with Turnstile's Daniel Fang on drums), earlier this month, and he's announced a run of fall shows supporting it, which he says are his first solo dates "in a long, long time." The November tour begins with four California shows opening for Movements, and continues throughout the US with Rachel Bobbitt opening.

LEE FIELDS & THE EXPRESSIONS

Soul singer Lee Fields has detailed his first album for Daptone Records -- it's titled Sentimental Fool, and will be out out October 28. His tour starts around the same time.

YELLOW OSTRICH

Yellow Ostrich wrap up their summer tour tonight in Urbana, IL but will be back on the road starting Denver on September 29, with dates in Boise, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas, and more. You've also still got a little time to enter our contest to win all their albums on vinyl.

PITCHFORK PRESENTS @ KNOCKDOWN CENTER

This Sunday at Knockdown Center is the Pitchfork Presents show with Big Freedia, Dawn Richard, Hurray for the Riff Raff, billy woods, Mega Bog, Water From Your Eyes, Katie Alice Greer, Jane Remover, and Soul Glo. The show starts at 3 PM and tickets are still available.

GENOCIDE PACT / NO/MÁS / VOMIT FORTH

DC death metallers Genocide Pact, DC grinders No/Más, and Connecticut death metallers Vomit Forth have announced a tour together for this fall. That very brutal triple bill kicks off in Baltimore on 11/10 and then hits Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, and more, and the tour wraps up in Brooklyn.

ART D'ECCO

Glammy Canadian artist Art D'Ecco has a few West Coast dates on the horizon supporting new album After the Head Rush, including Seattle, Portland and Victoria, BC. After that he'll head to the UK, including a show with Hot Chip and EU dates with Blossoms.

LOVELORN (EX CREEPOID)

Former Creepoid members Anna and Patrick Troxell's new band Lovelorn just played Psycho Las Vegas this weekend, and have announced October tour dates for the East Coast, hitting Richmond, Chapel Hill, Atlanta, Gainesville, Savannah, Baltimore, Brooklyn (10/19 @ TV Eye), Boston, and Philadelphia.

ULTIMATE WILLY WONKA PARTY

Alamo Drafthouse is taking enduring 1971 family film Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory on a tour of 11 of its theaters in September, featuring post-screening Q&As with actors who played kids Veruca Salt (Julie Dawn Cole) and Mike Teavee (Paris Thenemen).