Tour news: Real Estate, Year of the Knife, Mom Jeans, John Waters, Seahaven, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

YEAR OF THE KNIFE

Year of the Knife will be touring in January around their appearance at Tampa's FYA Fest in Florida with Shackled, Kruelty, and Despize joining on select dates. Stops include Philly, Winson Salem, Atlanta, Columbia, Richmond, Smyrna (DE), Amytiyville, and Brampton (ON). Head here for all dates.

FIREBOY DML

The Nigerian Afro-pop artist will be supporting his 2020 album Apollo on a 2022 US tour.

A JOHN WATERS CHRISTMAS

Filmmaker and trash connoisseur John Waters is heading out on his annual "A John Waters Christmas" holiday tour starting next week. What to expect? "This rapid-fire monologue for adult delinquents asks the holiday questions, ‘Was Joseph a virgin, too?’, ‘Is Santa now an incel?,’ ‘Is Rudolph a bossy bottom?’, ‘Prancer a no-fats-or-femmes top?’ And Vixen, well, ‘Did she make love with Russ Meyer?’ Faux miracles really do happen if you pray to a lower power and Waters begs for the Satanic Temple to convert Greta Thunberg, hopes for a holiday ‘wilding’ outbreak against the Christmas spirit from non-Christian minority children worldwide, and dreams of a new Catholic saint based on Chucky, the horror movie icon. John Waters, the Santa Clause who will give you pause, the fucked-up Father Christmas is coming to town to put the X back in Xmas. Be there or die.” It begins in San Francisco on November 29 and wraps up December 21 in Baltimore. All dates are here.

TURNSTILE

Turnstile have added some new dates to their 2022 tour with Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult, and Coco & Clair Clair.

SEAHAVEN / ANXIOUS (CANCELLED)

Seahaven were supposed to hit the road in late November/early December with support from rising, Run For Cover-signed emo/hardcore band Anxious, but the dates have been postponed "due to the still unstable circumstances of live events." Stay tuned for updates.

MOM JEANS / ORIGAMI ANGEL / SAVE FACE / POOL KIDS (POSTPONED DATES)

Mom Jeans, Origami Angel, Save Face, and Pool Kids had to cancel their Brooklyn show on Saturday (11/20) at the last minute due to members in their touring party testing positive for COVID, and they since also cancelled the following night's Philly show, tonight's (1/22) Baltimore show, and Wednesday's (11/24) Asbury Park show. Mom Jeans say, "We are currently figuring out whether these shows can be rescheduled for a later date or if they will have to be cancelled." Mom Jeans are also touring in 2022 with The Story So Far, Joyce Manor, and Microwave.

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their album Days with a few shows where they'll play it in full. Those start tomorrow with two NYC shows at Brooklyn Steel. They've just added a Days show in Los Angeles at The Regent on December 14 which is the day before they play San Francisco. All dates are here.

2022 DECIBEL TOUR (OBITUARY, GATECREEPER, MORE)

The 2022 Decibel Magazine Tour was announced earlier this month, featuring Obituary, Municipal Waste, Gatecreeper, Enforced, and Spirit World. They've just added dates on the East Coast and in Texas.