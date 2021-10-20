Tour news: Ric Wilson / Yellow Days, Diet Cig, Teen Daze, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

RIC WILSON & YELLOW DAYS

Chicago rapper Ric Wilson has announced a collaborative EP with London's Yellow Days (aka George Van Den Broek) called Disco Ric In London Town, due October 29 via Free Disco/EMPIRE. First single "Life's Been Good To Me" is a groovy, catchy disco/funk/rap hybrid. Yellow Days and Ric Wilson are also doing a North American tour together. All dates and ticket links (including NYC's Webster Hall on 11/30) here.

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE

Animal Collective just announced their first album in six years, as well as a 2022 tour.

GOGOL BORDELLO

Gogol Bordello weren't able to play their usual New Years shows last year because of COVID, but they're bringing them back this December, with stops in NJ, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Brooklyn.

TEEN DAZE

Electronic artist Teen Daze will release new album Interior on December 10 via Cascine, and he'll play a few shows to celebrate in Vancouver (Paradise on 11/12), Brooklyn (Public Records on 12/3), Los Angeles (The Ace Hotel DTLA on 12/10) and Palm Springs (The Ace Hotel on 12/11).

SXSW 2022

After two years off due to the pandemic, SXSW Music Festival will be back in person in 2022 from March 14 - 20, 2022. They've just announced the initial list of performers.

DIET CIG

Diet Cig have announced a few Midwest tour dates in January, playing PIttsburgh, Lakewood (OH), Columbus, Chicago and Minneapolis. All dates are here. For the rest of the world, Diet Cig have a livestream show on December 2 at 9 PM EST.

CZARFACE (INSPECTAH DECK, 7L & ESOTERIC)

Czarface, the collaborative project of Wu-Tang Clan member Inspectah Deck and Boston duo 7L & Esoteric, are playing a few East Coast shows in December and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale.

AMERICAN NIGHTMARE

Boston hardcore greats American Nightmare will take their influential debut LP on a slightly belated 20th anniversary tour this January.

DESERTA

L.A. artist Matthew Doty, who used to be in Saxon Shore with a pre-Father John Misty John Tillman, now makes gleaming dreampop as Deserta and will release new album Every Moment, Everything You Need on February 25 via Felte. He'll be out previewing the album on a short West Coast tour in November with dates in Modesto, Seattle, Boise, Salt Lake CIty and Los Angeles (The Goldfish on 11/19). Head here for dates, and check out new single "I'm So Tired":

SETH HERZOG'S "SWEET"

Seth Herzog's long-running monthly NYC comedy series, SWEET, will hold a Halloween edition on Tuesday, October 22 at Chelsea Music Hall (in Chelsea Market) with special guests Adam Pally, Michelle Buteau, Aasif Mandvi, Victor Varnado, Ambrose Martos, and more TBA. Tickets are on sale.

COLDPLAY

Coldplay recently announced their Music of the Spheres World Tour and they've just added second shows in Mexico City, Los Angeles and the NYC area.