Tour news: Ringo Starr, Gary Clark Jr, La Luz, The Bled, Jivebomb, Jimmy Whispers, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

GARY CLARK JR.

Gary Clark Jr has added more shows to his 2023 tour schedule, including one at NJ's State Theater on August 27. All dates are here.

DURAN DURAN / GRACE JONES

Duran Duran just announced two more dates at either end of their tour with Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Bastille: San Diego at the start, and a show at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium at the end with special guest Grace Jones.

WEDNESDAY

Having just released their fantastic new album, Rat Saw God, Wednesday have announced they'll be playing their free Mr Rat's Flea Market pop-up in NYC on Saturday (you probably guessed they would already). They'll be on tour later this year.

SBTRKT

With his first new album in 7 years, The Rat Road, coming out in May, SBTRKT has announced the "on the rat road" tour, marking what he says are his first live shows in 8 years. So far: NYC, L.A. and London.

LA LUZ

La Luz have announced new tour dates for May and June, including stops in Memphis, Carrboro, Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston, Seattle and more. Singer Shana Cleveland also has solo dates with Destroyer and Shannon & The Clams coming up before that.

la luz tour loading...

MAGGIE ROGERS (W/ ALVVAYS, SOCCER MOMMY)

Maggie Rogers has announced a summer North American tour, with support from Soccer Mommy on the first leg and Alvvays on the second.

JIMMY WHISPERS

Chicago's Jimmy Whispers will release new album The Search for God on June 9 via Carpark, and shortly after it's out, he'll be on tour with dates in Los Angeles, Ft Wayne, Baltimore, Brooklyn (a free show at Baby's All Right on 6/21), Philly Chicago and more.

RINGO STARR & HIS ALL-STARR BAND

Ringo Starr has added four shows to his tour with the All-Starr Band, including new stops in CA, AZ, WA and OR. Head here for all dates.

MOUNT EERIE

After re-activating The Microphones for a new album and tour, Phil Elverum is now working on the first Mount Eerie album since 2018 and will play new songs from it on tour this year.

ROBYN HITCHCOCK

Robyn Hitchcock just wrapped up a full band tour, and has solo dates in June.

JANA HORN

Jana Horn just released a new album and has shows in DC and Brooklyn in June.

AB-SOUL

Ab-Soul has announced "The Intelligent Movement Tour," kicking off this summer, in support of his late 2022 album Herbert. The tour begins in Toronto, and includes stops in Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Oakland, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and more.

MILWAUKEE METALFEST

Thanks to Jamey Jasta, the legendary Milwaukee Metal Fest is returning this year for its first edition since 2004, on May 26-28 at The Rave / Eagles Club. Since the announcement of the initial lineup in January, they've made a number of additions.

THIS IS HARDCORE 2023

This Is Hardcore has announced the full lineup of its 2023 edition, with new additions including Deadguy, Bulldoze, Speed, Year of the Knife, Vein, Bitter End, Death Threat, End It, and more.

THURSDAY

Thursday will celebrate the 20th anniversary of War All The Time in September, playing it in full at a pair of special shows in the waters around NYC

JIVEBOMB / MEXICAN COKE

Jivebomb will be out with Angel Du$t soon, and have announced other dates, including a run with Mexican Coke. It's their first full US tour.

IS FOR LOVERS FEST 2023

After three inaugural editions in 2023, Hawthorne Heights are once again throwing their own nostalgia-heavy emo festival, Is For Lovers, and this year they're doing it in eight different locations with Jimmy Eat World, Thursday, Thrice, Alkaline Trio, Underoath, Bayside, The Starting Line, and more.

BRAIDS

Montreal trio Braids are about to release their new album Euphoric Recall, and they've just announced a series of shows where they'll be backed by a string ensemble.

LE TIGRE TOUR OPENERS

Le Tigre have announced openers for their upcoming reunion tour, including Shamir, Big Joanie, Pom Pom Squad, Claud, and more.

THE BLED

Tucson post-hardcore band The Bled are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Pass the Flask with a show at Pomona, CA's The Glass House on September 8 with Holy Fawn and Negative Blast. The show sold out but stay tuned for news on a second show.