Tour news: Roadburn, Lala Lala, Sarah Shook, Ignite, Ruel, Cordae, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

ROADBURN 2022 ADDITIONS

Netherlands metal (and more) festival Roadburn has once again added more acts. The new additions are Alice Hubble Performing Hexentanzplatz, Amnesia Scanner, Deathsomnia, Duma, Euroboy & Alicia Breton Ferrer, Forndom, Freja, Kamiel Thomas, Platon Karataev, Senyawa, Silver Knife, Søwt, Terzij De Horde // Ggu:Ll // Broeder Dieleman, The Devil's Trade, The Devil's Trade X Jxhn Connor, and Vitriol Performs Nihill. Previously announced names include Lustmord & Karin Park, Arabrot, Year of No Light, Huntsmen, Lingua Ignota, Emma Ruth Rundle, 40 Watt Sun, Mizmor, The Bug, Sum Of R, Uniform, HEALTH, Ulver, Alcest, Sólstafir, Russian Circles, Liturgy, Backxwash, Divide and Dissolve, Midwife, Primitive Man, BIG | BRAVE, Dödsrit, Helms Alee, Lamp of Murmuur, Full of Hell (four sets, including one with Nothing), and more. Tickets, full lineup, and more info here.

IRON CHIC

Long Island punk lifers Iron Chic are back and gearing up for their first show in two years.

INTERPOL

Having just finished recording their new album with producers Flood and Alan Moulder, Interpol have announced a spring tour.

KIM GORDON

Kim Gordon will be playing the Big Ears and Treefort festivals this year, and she's just announced a tour around those appearances

CORDAE

North Carolina rapper Cordae has expanded his upcoming tour in support of new album From a Birds Eye View. New dates include a second NYC show at Webster Hall on February 22. All dates are here.

RUEL

Australia-via-UK singer Ruel is making a quick trip to the US in March to play shows in Los Angeles (The Novo on 3/24) and NYC (Brooklyn Steel on 3/27). He's also got a new song:

ELLIOT

Exciting news in the emo world today: Louisville vets Elliott are back! Having broken up in 2003, they've just announced their first show in nearly 20 years: Furnace Fest 2022. (They also played the 2002 edition of that same fest.) That's the only date announced so far, but here's to hoping more are on the way.

FURNACE FEST

In addition to Elliot, Furnace Fest's lineup includes Alexisonfire, New Found Glory, The Ghost Inside, Quicksand, Integrity, Pedro the Lion, American Nightmare, The Acacia Strain, Anti-Flag, Lagwagon, and more.

SARAH SHOOK & THE DISARMERS

Alt-country band Sarah Shook & the Disarmers will support their upcoming album Nightroamer on a lengthy tour this year. All dates (including NYC's TV Eye on May 18) here.

LAURA STEVENSON / MARISSA PATERNOSTER

Laura Stevenson has announced three East Coast shows with Screaming Females' Marissa Paternoster: March 4 at Crossroads in Garwood, NJ; March 5 at Miracle Theatre in Washington, DC; and March 6 at Phantom Power in Millersville, PA. All dates are here. Marissa's also got dates with Ted Leo.

STEVE GUNN

Steve Gunn has announced more tour dates with Jeff Parker, but before that he's got a free Brooklyn residency.

PINKPANTHERESS

London bedroom pop artist and TikTok star PinkPantheress has been riding high on the buzz surrounding her debut mixtape, and she's playing her first US headlining shows in May.

BABY KEEM

Baby Keem continues to rapidly rise, and he's just announced a tour of his biggest venues yet.

LALA LALA

Lala Lala, who released I Want the Door to Open last fall, has expanded her spring tour with Elton Aura, adding shows in L.A. (Zebulon on March 24), NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on April 26), and Chicago (Garfield Park Observatory on May 1). The NYC show is with SNL castmember and Lala Lala collaborator Sarah Squirm (who is also doing a sold-out show at TV Eye on 2/11). Head here for all dates.

SURFBORT

Surfbort kick off their tour soon.

IGNITE (including with STRIFE/EARTH CRISIS/SNAPCASE)

Orange County melodic hardcore vets Ignite have announced a tour supporting their upcoming self-titled album, which will be their first with new singer Eli Santana (of Holy Grail). It includes several headlining shows, and they were also added to one of the Philly dates of Snapcase, Strife, and Earth Crisis' East Coast takeover. Other openers added to that run include Year of the Knife, One Step Closer, Be Will, Fixation, and Envision. More info on that here, and all Ignite dates (including Brooklyn Monarch on May 14) are here.

SAD PARK

LA emo band Sad Park have put out a new two-song single on Lauren Records and also announced a tour (including Brooklyn's The Broadway on 2/21). Both songs are catchy and anthemic and we recommend giving them a spin.

KIKAGAKU MOYO

Japanese psych band Kikagaku Moyo are spending 2022 on tour and then going on indefinite hiatus. They announced spring dates last week, and now they've announced West Coast and Southwest dates for the fall, as well as another Brooklyn show.

EMO'S NOT DEAD CRUISE

If When We Were Young is too dry for you, here's another fest, but this one's on a boat, with Dashboard Confessional, Underoath, New Found Glory, Thursday, and lots more.

THE FORMAT (SHOWS CANCELED)

The Format were set to reunite in 2020 for shows in NYC, Chicago, and Phoenix, but those dates were rescheduled twice because of Covid, first to July of 2020, then to July of 2021. Now the band has announced they are cancelling them entirely.

LEON VYNEHALL

Having just announced a new Fabric mix, Leon Vynehall has also announced L.A. and NYC shows.

WILLIAM BASINSKI

Composer and ambient great William Basinski has announced 2022 dates.