Tour news: Robyn Hitchcock, Gang of Four, Judy Collins, The Ocean, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

ROBYN HITCHCOCK

The great Robyn Hitchcock will be on tour late this year, including April dates in St. Louis, Kansas City, St Paul, Stoughton, Milwaukee, Chicago, Indianapolis, Lexington, and Newport, and May California shows in Santa Cruz, Oakland and Pioneertown. All dates are here.

GANG OF FOUR

Gang of Four, featuring original members Jon King and Hugo Burnham, '80s-era bassist Sara Lee and David Pajo on guitar, begin their North American tour on Sunday in Buffalo, with stops in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Somerville, Brooklyn, Philly, DC, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland and Vancouver. Some shows, like the Brooklyn date (Brooklyn Made on 3/7) are sold out. Head here for all dates.

attachment-gang-of-four-tour-poster loading...

METALLICA

Metallica recently announced headlining appearances at the Boston Calling and BottleRock festivals, and now they've announced two of their own U.S. stadium shows in Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

JUDY COLLINS

Folk icon Judy Collins just released Spellbound, her first-ever album of all originals (read our review) and is on tour now, playing Olympia Washington tonight, with stops in Portland, Santa Fe, Nashville, Grand Rapids, and more.

PAUL MCCARTNEY

Last week, Paul McCartney announced his 2022 "GOT BACK Tour," his first outing since 2019, with dates at stadiums and arenas in Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Fort Worth, Hollywood, Syracuse, Boston, Baltimore, the NYC-area, and more. Tickets went on sale today, and because of demand he's added an additional date in Boston.

THE OCEAN (with LEPROUS, KARNIVOOL)

Berlin post-metal vets The Ocean are gearing up for two tours opening for two different prog bands, a Europe/UK run opening for Australia's Karnivool and a North American tour opening for Norway's Leprous (including NYC's Sony Hall on March 9). They also have headlining Europe dates with pg.lost and Psychonaut, and some Europe/UK festivals. All dates and tickets here.

FURNACE FEST ADDITIONS

Furnace Fest 2022 has added Poison The Well, Counterparts, Life In Your Way, and Open Hand, all of whom had to drop off the 2021 lineup. They join previously announced names Alexisonfire, New Found Glory, Elliott (reunion), Quicksand, Integrity, Pedro the Lion, American Nightmare, and more. Tickets are on sale.

FEMI KUTI & THE POSITIVE FORCE FT MADE KUTI

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force will be on tour this summer in support of his and son Mádé Kuti's 2021 albums ‘Legacy +: Stop The Hate‘ and ‘For(e)ward‘.

MIDNIGHT OIL

Midnight Oil just released very good new album Resist, and have announced North American dates for what they're calling "The Final Tour." According to a press release, Midnight Oil "remain very open to recording new music together in future and supporting causes in which they believe but this will be their last tour."

CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON

Christian Lee Hutson's new album Quitters is out on April 1 and he'll be on tour with Bright Eyes soon. He's also just announced NYC and L.A. headline shows.

SEAN NICHOLAS SAVAGE / AIR WAVES

Canadian artist Sean Nicholas Savage will be on tour this spring with his live ensemble, featuring Pascal Chenard and Max-Elie O.Laroche. The first five shows -- Brooklyn (Baby's All Right on 3/14), Philly, Boston, Montreal, and Toronto -- are with Air Waves. All dates are here:

attachment-sean-nicholas-savage-tour loading...

CHRIS ROCK

Chris Rock announced his first tour in five years earlier this week, and since then he's added a second NYC show.