Tour news: Rodrigo y Gabriela, John Moreland, Lollapalooza India, Nina Nastasia, Sad Park, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

JOHN MORELAND

Country artist John Moreland will be playing East Coast dates this fall, including shows with Lee Bains and Christopher Paul Stelling. Dates with Lee Bains include NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on 11/2. Head here for all dates.

LOLLAPALOOZA INDIA

Lollapalooza is expanding its global reach with its first India edition that will happen January 28-29, 2023 in Mumbai. “The music of India is transcendental, it draws our spirits East,” said Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell. “Lollapalooza is an instrument for unity, peace, and education utilizing the universal languages of music and art to find common ground.” It joins world editions in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden. The original Chicago edition of Lollapalooza is this weekend.

GEORGE FITZGERALD

UK electronic musician George FitzGerald's third album Stellar Drifting comes out September 2 via Domino. He'll also be touring, hitting LA, Vancouver, Boston, Brooklyn (Elsewhere on December 2), DC, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and more this November and December.

RINA SAWAYAMA

Rina Sawayama‘s new album Hold the Girl is out September 16 via Dirty Hit and she'll tour this fall.

NINA NASTASIA

Nina Nastasia just released Riderless Horse, her first album in 12 years, and has just announced a rare NYC to celebrate, happening at Union Pool on August 20. Tickets are on sale now, and it's currently her only live date.

PLAINS (WAXAHATCHEE & JESS WILLIAMSON)

Jess Williamson and Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield have announced a new collaborative project, called Plains, and an album, I Walked With You A Ways is due out October 14 via ANTI-. They'll be on tour not long after.

KEN MODE / FRAIL BODY

Winnipeg noisy post-hardcore greats KEN mode have announced a tour in support of their upcoming album NULL, and they'll be joined by Illinois screamo band Frail Body, which makes for an awesome double bill. The tour goes down in October and November, hitting Chicago, Austin, Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, and more.

OFF!

Keith Morris-fronted hardcore punk supergroup OFF! have announced their first album in eight years and first with their new lineup, Free LSD, due September 30 via Fat Possum. (Get it on exclusive, limited edition translucent orange vinyl.) The lineup is now Keith and co-founding guitarist Dimitri Coats (ex-Burning Brides), along with new drummer Justin Brown (who's played with Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Herbie Hancock, and more, and is also a jazz bandleader) and new bassist Autry Fulbright II (of ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead). They'll tour starting in late October.

LUPE FIASCO 'THE COOL' 15th ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Lupe Fiasco has announced a limited run of shows celebrating the 15th anniversary of his sophomore LP, 2007's The Cool. He'll play the album in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles between September 7 and October 1.

A TRIBUTE TO BOB DYLAN

Tulsa, OK's Bob Dylan Center and NYC venue The Town Hall are putting on a Bob Dylan tribute show, to celebrate the anniversary of his 1963 debut at the venue. It happens on September 30 at Town Hall, and the lineup, which was curated by producer T Bone Burnett, features Sara Bareilles, Bill Frisell, Margaret Glaspy, Joy Harjo, Joe Henry, Julian Lage, Punch Brothers, and special guests.

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA

Flamenco duo Rodrigo y Gabriela have a few US dates in September, kicking off with an appearance in Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA and also including California shows in St Helena, Saratoga, and Pala, with further dates in Tucson, Flagstaff, Santa Fe, and Boulder, CO. They also just released a cover of Radiohead's "Weird Fishes/Arpeggi." Listen to that below, and see all dates here.

MICHAELA ANNE

Michaela Anne, who made our recent list of 15 Current Country Singers Every Indie Fan Needs to Know, will be heading out on her first headlining tour this fall, including stops in Nashville, Philly, NYC (Union Pool on 9/29), the Boston area and more.

YARD ACT / GUSTAF

UK band Yard Act will be back in North America this fall, with Gustaf in tow. They just added a second NYC show, which is also with post-punk icons Bush Tetras.

PINKSHIFT

Baltimore punk trio Pinkshift have announced a headlining North American tour supporting their just-announced debut album Love Me Forever (out October 21 via Hopeless Records).

WILD PINK / TRACE MOUNTAINS

Wild Pink are going on tour supporting their just-announced album ILYSM this fall, with a North American run in October, followed by UK and European dates in November, and more US shows into December. Most North American dates are with Trace Mountains.

SAD PARK

LA emo band Sad Park will hit the road this fall with Heart to Gold and Caracara joining on most dates in the West, and Carly Cosgrove and Why Not joining on the East Coast. Dates include San Diego, Oakland, Denver, Chicago, Asbury Park (The Saint on 10/12), Brooklyn (Baby's All Right on 10/13), Philly, San Antonio and more.

FUTURE TEENS / CAMP TRASH / RAT TALLY

Future Teens just announced a new album and a tour with Camp Trash and Rat Tally.