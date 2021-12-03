Tour news: Ross From Friends, Terror / Pain of Truth, All Get Out, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

ROSS FROM FRIENDS

Dance producer Ross from Friends has announced a 2022 tour that will have him over in March for dates in Miami, the Okeechobee fest, Chicago, Denver, Brooklyn (Elsewhere on 3/10), Philadelphia, and Montreal. All dates are here and you can check out his new video for "Love Divide" below.

"WEIRD AL" YANKOVIC

You may remember that in 2018, "Weird Al" Yankovic went on the 'Ill Advised Vanity Tour' where he performed only his original songs, with (almost) none of his famous parodies or crazy costumes. He's doing it again in 2022, for a massive 133-date U.S./Canada tour that will have him out from April through October. “I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage,” Yankovic said in a statement, “so I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!”

THIS AIN'T NO PICNIC FESTIVAL

Le Tigre are reuniting for Pasadena, CA's This Ain't No Picnic fest, which will happen on August 27 & 28 at Brookside by the Rose Bowl. It's an insane lineup all-around, with The Strokes and LCD Soundsystem headlining, and the fest will also feature performances by Phoebe Bridgers, Beach House, Jorja Smith, Kaytranada, IDLES, Four Tet + Floating Points, Honey Dijon, Wet Leg, Genesis Owusu, Courtney Barnett, Descendents, Yves Tumor, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Caroline Polachek, Turnstile, Earl Sweatshirt, Arooj Aftab, Circle Jerks, Deafheaven, Sparks, Kelly Lee Owens, King Woman, Mac DeMarco, Shame, Sleep, Ying Yang Twins and so much more across five stages. Your move, Primavera L.A.

TERROR / PAIN OF TRUTH

Terror will be on tour in January, heading down the East Coast on their way to the FYA Fest in Tampa. They'll play Syracuse, Hamden, Long Island, Wilkes -Barre, DC, Columbia, and Jacksonville, and all dates are with Pain of Truth (who put out a terrific split this year with Age of Apocalypse). Head here for all dates.

AMYL & THE SNIFFERS

Damn: Australia's Amyl & The Sniffers were due to be in NYC next week for a one-off show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on Monday (12/6), but unfortunately that show has been canceled as singer Amy Taylor and drummer Gus Romer recently tested positive for Covid. They write, "the band is very dissapointed but safety and health first." Amyl's North American tour starts in April.

ALL GET OUT OPENING MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK'S TOUR

All Get Out have been added to Motion City Soundtrack's upcoming Commit This To Memory tour, starting with the December 29 show in Grand Rapids, and continuing through the Los Angeles show on February 23 at Belasco Theater. There's also a NYC show on January 16 at Terminal 5. All dates are here.

THURSDAY

Thursday's upcoming holiday shows with Laura Jane Grace and Vein.fm include a home state NJ show on December 30 at Starland Ballroom (tickets) and their 2022 tour with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk (of Sunny Day Real Estate), and The Appleseed Cast hits NYC's Irving Plaza on January 26 (tickets), and now they've added a third NYC-area show. "That’s right we are coming to NJ’s spiritual twin," the band says, "LOOOOONG ISLAND."

TOADIES / REVEREND HORTON HEAT

Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat have rescheduled their tour to fall of 2022. The tour has Toadies playing Rubberneck in full, while the Rev will play Liquor in the Front in full. Drakulas are on the first half of the tour, while Nashville Pussy will open on the latter half.

TED LEO

Ted Leo recently released a new song, "Into the Conquering Sun," a benefit for Jane's Due Process and the Frontera Fund, and while he works on more new music, he's also got a few shows on the horizon, including opening for Buffalo Tom in Boston tonight and solo dates in February.