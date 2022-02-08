Tour news: Rufus Wainwright, Iron Chic, Key Glock, Destruction, Korine, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT

Rufus Wainwright has announced Canadian and US West Coast dates for his ongoing Unfollow the Rules tour, with spring dates in Calgary, Winnipeg, Vancouver, Portland, Toronto, Montreal and more. He's got Rufus Does Judy Garland dates, too. All dates are here.

WILCO YANKEE HOTEL FOXTROT SHOWS

Wilco are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot with special shows in NYC and Chicago. We've got a presale for the four NYC shows.

LEMONHEADS IT'S A SHAME ABOUT RAY SHOWS

The Lemonheads' fifth album, It's a Shame About Ray, turns 30 this year, and to celebrate, Evan Dando will be taking the current lineup of the band on the road to play the album in full, including headline shows and dates opening for Jawbreaker in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, and the DC area.

IRON CHIC / SOMERSET THROWER

Iron Chic and Somerset Thrower sold out their April 7 show at Saint Vitus and added another for April 6 with Bacchae and the new NJ indie-punk supergroup The Sad Tomorrows (members of The Ergs!, Hunchback, Night Birds, and more).

OBITUARY

Obituary have announced the “RedNeck Run III” US Spring Tour, which is with fellow death metal bands Gruesome (mem Exhumed) and 200 Stab Wounds.

DESTRUCTION / NERVOSA

German thrash vets Destruction (with vocalist/bassist Marcel Schirmer as the only remaining original member) will be on tour this spring with Nervosa. Dates kick off April 28 at Elsewhere in Brooklyn and the tour hits most major US cities (and Toronto and Montreal). Head here for all dates.

HO99O9

Ho99o9 are promising ”brand new music” at a run of headlining dates in April and May.

KEY GLOCK

Rapper Key Glock has announced the "The Yellow Tape Tour" which will feature 33 stops across the US, including a NYC show at Irving Plaza on April 12. All dates are here.

THE FAR SIDE ("FORMERLY OF THE PHARCYDE")

The Far Side, aka former Pharcyde members Imani, Fatlip and Slimkid3, will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their classic debut album, Bizarre Ride II The Pharcyde, by playing it on tour this spring.

IDLES

IDLES are playing California festivals Coachella in April and This Ain’t No Picnic in August, and will be doing some touring while here for both. We've got a presale for the new NYC show.

ICEAGE / WIKI

Denmark's Iceage will on on tour with WIKI in May (and has dates in March with Sloppy Jane, too).

KEVIN DEVINE

Kevin Devine will head out for his first full band tour in nearly six years this spring with Pronoun, Kississippi & Kayleigh Goldsworthy opening.

INTEGRITY

Integrity shows are pretty rare in general, and they haven't played NYC in forever, so it's exciting that they're coming sort of close for a show at Hartford, CT's Webster Underground on March 25 with the stacked support lineup of Full of Hell, No/Mas, Vomit Forth, and Kidnapped.

TIGER'S JAW

Circa Survive sadly cancelled their Blue Sky Noise anniversary tour with Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo, citing Anthony Green's mental health struggles, but in some better news, Tigers Jaw just announced their own last-minute headlining tour, which begins on February 18.

LAND OF TALK

Land of Talk will be on tour this spring -- East Coast dates are with Zoon and West Coast dates are with Pure Bathing Culture.

HELENA DELAND

Helena Deland, who just released a new single, heads out on tour later this month, including dates supporting The Weather Station and Andy Shauf, and a few headlining shows.

THE DRUMS' ABYSMAL FEST

The Drums are putting on their own festival, Abysmal Fest, on July 9 at Shrine LA Outdoors with The Drums headlining and performances by Teezo Touchdown, Lil Mariko, DIIV and more. “I can’t believe I am finally starting my own festival,” says The Drums' Jonny Pierce. “I can look back to when I was a teenager who was so in love with music that I could barely sleep at night. Those years of discovery where I was introduced to (and came to depend on) techno, punk, shoegaze, metal, grunge, garage, and house music are some of the most thrilling years of my life and still inform the way I think about music today. The irony is that those years were also some of the most painful and dreadful years of my life - and it was music that helped me get through. So much of the music that I loved was about sadness and suffering, and by listening to these artists I felt my suffering lessen and my sadness transform to little moments of joy. While Abysmal Fest is absolutely for everyone, I wanted it to be especially for the kids who are going through a hard time and who’s hardships could be lessened by being with others who are also struggling. We can be seen in the music and seen in each other. See you at Abysmal Fest!” Head here for tickets and more info.

KORINE (David J DJ SET BEFORE BROOKLYN SHOW)

Philly's Korine make gothy indiepop that feels equally influenced by '80s KROQ new wave and '00s dreampop and EDM. The duo are heading out on tour starting March 2 in Baltimore and winding all around the US. The penultimate date of the tour is at Brooklyn's St Vitus on April 1. Head here for all Korine dates.

Earlier in the night at Saint Vitus, David J (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) is doing a separate DJ show and there's a combined ticket for both.

THE BOGMEN

NYC's The Bogmen are playing a one-off show at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on April 23.