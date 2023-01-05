Tour news: Sam Smith, The Star Spangles, Eagles, Jon Spencer & The HITmakers, and more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

SAM SMITH

Sam Smith has announced a 2023 tour in support of his new album Gloria (out January 27). Dates begin July 25 in Miami and wrap up mid-September with two dates in Mexico. The NYC show is at Madison Square Garden on August 8. All dates are here.

sam smith gloria the tour loading...

EAGLES

Eagles will be playing their classic rock staple Hotel California front-to-back on tour this year, with shows in Portland, Palm Springs, Phoenix, Tampa, Knoxville, Newark (Prudential Center on April 7). All dates are here.

eagles hotel california tour loading...

JON SPENCER & THE HITMAKERS

Jon Spencer will be taking the HITmakers (Sam Coomes & Bob Bert) on tour soon, starting January 24 in Cambridge and hitting Portland, Burlington, Montreal, Ottawa, Rochester, Albany, Hamden, Philly, and Atlantic City before wrapping things up in NYC at TV Eye on February 04. Head here for all dates.

SAETIA

Screamo legends Saetia have announced a run of West Coast reunion shows, marking their first shows in California in 23 years.

TROPICAL FUCK STORM

Australian band Tropical Fuck Storm have cancelled their US tour after bassist/vocalist Fiona Kitschin was diagnosed with breast cancer.

ALL OUT WAR/DISASSOCIATE/MORPHEUS DESCENDS

All Out War announced three Northeast shows with Disassociate, Morpheus Descends, and more guests celebrating the release of their upcoming album Celestial Rot.

THE HOLD STEADY

Having announced a new album, The Hold Steady will be on tour this year and have a 20th anniversary show in Brooklyn this month.

THE STAR SPANGLES

Early-'00s NYC garage rock revivalists The Star Spangles occasionally come out of hibernation for shows. You can catch them Friday, January 6 at TV Eye with CT Hustle The Muscle and Licks.

HORRENDOUS

Horrendous have announced a bunch of shows for 2023, including festival appearances in Seattle and their native Philly. They've also announced a Brooklyn show with Thantifaxath and Reeking Aura on February 10 at Saint Vitus.

BONO

Connected to his ongoing book tour, Bono has added three "Stories of Surrender" shows in his Beacon Theatre run in May.

EYELIDS

Portland band Eyelids have announced a US tour supporting their just-announced album A Colossal Waste Of Light, including a Brooklyn stop on March 17 at Union Pool. They'll be joined by Elf Power, Hallelujah The Hills, Honey Radar, Peter Buck, and Model Citizen on select dates.

CHAPO TRAP HOUSE

The guys of political podcast Chapo Trap House have a live taping in Brooklyn this month to celebrate their new podcast series Hell on Earth.

CODEINE

Codeine have added a second Brooklyn show before they head to California for Numero Group's 20th anniversary celebration.

FRANKIE ROSE

Frankie Rose has announced a Brooklyn record release show for her just-announced album Love As Projection on March 11 at Union Pool.

DEBBY FRIDAY

Debby Friday, whose debut album will be out soon via Sub Pop, has shared North American tour dates surrounding her appearance at SXSW this spring.

END IT/THE CHISEL/BURIED DREAMS

End It have announced a bunch of 2023 tour dates with The Chisel and Buried Dreams, including multiple festival appearances and a couple stops in Brooklyn. More info here.