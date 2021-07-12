Tour News: SeeYouSpaceCowboy / If I Die First, Chet Faker, The Marias, Crash Test Dummies, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are being announced and happening again. Check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY / IF I DIE FIRST

SeeYouSpaceCowboy will be on the road in September and October with their split-mates If I Die First, kicking off at Furnace Fest in Birmingham, AL's Furnace Fest and then hitting Richmond, Chapel Hill, Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, Baton Rouge, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas. All dates are here and you can pick up their split EP in our store.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS

Phoebe Bridgers released her excellent second solo album Punisher near the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, and she was forced to cancel her tour plans, with The 1975, supporting it. Now she's finally announced a headlining tour, happening this fall. Muna, who she signed to her Saddest Factory Records, joins her as support for some dates.

CHET FAKER

With new album Hotel Surrender out this Friday, Chet Faker has announced a 2022 tour in support of it. Dates kick off March 7 in San Luis Obispo and then tour then hits San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Minneapolis, Madison, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philly and wraps up April 1 at Terminal 5 in NYC. He'll play ACL Fest in Austin this fall, and is set for Primavera Sound in June. All dates are here.

BELMONT / ACTION/ADVENTURE / IN HER OWN WORDS / BIG BABY SCUMBAG

Belmont announced a tour and fellow Pure Noise-signed chicago pop punk band Action/Adventure (who we just highlighted in a list of new pop punk) are opening, with In Her Own Words and Florida rapper Big Baby Scumbag rounding out the bill. The tour stops in Chicago, Cleveland, Philly, Boston, Brooklyn (Knitting Factory on 12/2), Amityville, Hartford, Baltimore, Chapel Hill, Orlando, Tampa, Atlanta, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Springfield (MO), and Indianapolis. Head here for all dates.

STAGECOACH FESTIVAL LINEUP

While Goldenvoice has not announced the lineup for Coachella 2022 yet, they did just share who's playing its twangy sister festival Stagecoach.

SPARKS

Sparks are having one of their most high-profile years in the band's five-decade career, with Edgar Wright's The Sparks Brothers documentary out now and their other movie, the Leos Carax-directed rock opera Annette, out in August. They'll ride that momentum around the continent in early 2022 on a North American tour.

CRASH TEST DUMMIES

Canadian band Crash Test Dummies will be celebrating their 1993 album God Shuffled His Feet (the one with "Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm" on it) on tour in 2022, including stops in Austin, Omaha, Flint, Syracuse, NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on 3/12) and more. Head here for all dates.

JADE BIRD

Jade Bird's new album Different Kinds of Light will be out August 13 and she's just announced a fall tour that includes stops in festivals like Xponential, Trans Pecos and Ohana, as well as headline dates including San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Boise, Denver, Chicago, Philly, DC, Boston, Brooklyn (10/19 @ Music Hall of Williamsburg), New Orleans, and more.

THE MARIAS

The Marias just released their new album Cinema and will be on tour in early 2022. They've just added a few more shows, including a second NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on February 15 (their 2/17 show is sold out). Head here for all dates.

SLOW MAGIC

Slow Magic are celebrating their 10th anniversary on tour this fall, including stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles (The Roxy on 9/19), Portland, Seattle, Vegas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Denver, Austin, Dallas, Minneapolis, Burlington, Philly, Brooklyn (Elsewhere on 11/12), and Boston. All dates are here.

TEENAGE HALLOWEEN / OCEANATOR

NJ punks Teenage Halloween played their first show since COVID in Brooklyn last month, and they've since announced a few more live dates, happening this summer, including a NYC show with Oceanator (who also have dates)

TINASHE

Tinashe was scheduled to tour supporting her 2019 album Songs For You last year, until COVID struck. She's since released her first singles of 2021, "Pasadena" and "Bouncin," over the past month, and she's preparing a new album, 333. She's now announced the 333 tour, happening this fall.

GOJIRA / KNOCKED LOOSE / ALIEN WEAPONRY

Gojira have expanded their fall tour with Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry, adding shows in Stroudsburg, Richmond, Knoxville, Madison, St. Louis, and Fort Wayne.

SULTAN ROOM SHOWS (DELICATE STEVE, SERGIO DIAS OF OS MUTANTES, MORE)

Brooklyn's The Sultan Room, which sits above Turk's Inn, has announced a few new shows of note: Peak Wifi (Austin Brown of Parquet Courts and Bryce Hackford) will DJ the Kismet Garden on July 16; Delicate Steve plays on July 28solo set from Os Mutantes' Sergio Dias.

MARIA BAMFORD

Comedian Maria Bamford is out playing shows, hitting Phoenix this week, and Tacoma, WA next week. She also has stops on the horizon in Denver, Albany, Irvine, Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, Brooklyn, and more.

THE MICROPHONES

Phil Elverum recently announced his first tour as The Microphones in 18 years, supporting his first album under his old moniker in 17 years, 2020's excellent Microphones in 2020. More dates have been added, including a second NYC show.

JESSE MALIN

With a new double album out this fall, Jesse Malin will be back on the road.

SLAPSHOT / SHEER TERROR

Boston's Slapshot and NYC's Sheer Terror are teaming up to celebrate "35 years of hardcore" on a short fall tour of the East Coast and Midwest hitting Philly, Brooklyn, Frederick, Asbury Park, Rochester, Detroit, Cincinnati, Chicago, St. Louis and Cleveland.

MADBALL

NYC hardcore vets Madball have been playing shows this summer and continue adding dates to their ongoing tour; they announced their first NYC show since what they call April's "'infamous' Tompkins Square Park show."