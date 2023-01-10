Tour news: Self Esteem, CupcakKe, The Sleeping, The Messthetics / James Brandon Lewis, Roy Ayers, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

SELF ESTEEM

Self Esteem, aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor, just performed on James Corden last night (watch below) and has announced a couple of West Coast shows - Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom on 4/6 and San Francisco's Rickshaw Stop on 4/7 -- that happen just ahead of her previously announced NYC show (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 4/12). Head here for all dates.

PHISH

Phish announced multi-night runs in Seattle, Berkeley and Los Angeles.

COACHELLA 2023

Coachella announced their 2023 lineup which includes headliners Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK, along with Rosalía, Bjork, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, boygenius, Blondie, Charli XCX, Pusha T, Wet Leg, Yves Tumor, Yaeji, Christine & the Queens, Weyes Blood, Alex G, Snail Mail, Noname, Sudan Archives, The Breeders, Doechii, Flo Milli, GloRilla, Latto, Ethel Cain, The Linda Lindas, and much more.

BONNAROO 2023

It was a huge day for festival announcements today, with Bonnaroo announcing theirs too, which includes headliners Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and Foo Fighters, plus Paramore, Baby Keem, Portugal. The Man, Lil Nas X, Tyler Childers, My Morning Jacket, Marcus Mumford, Pixies, Korn, Sylvan Esso, Fleet Foxes, Sheryl Crow, and more.

SONIC TEMPLE 2023

More festivals: Columbus, OH's Sonic Temple announced its 2023 lineup, including Tool, Deftones, Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, KISS, Rob Zombie, Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, Knocked Loose, Jawbreaker, Puscifer, Suicidal Tendencies, Anti-Flag, and more.

SAMIAM

Highly influential punk/emo/post-hardcore vets Samiam released their first new single in over a decade, "Lights Out Little Hustler," in September, and have shows in NYC and L.A. in April.

EARTH CRISIS

Earth Crisis' game-changing and massively influential sophomore EP Firestorm turns 30 this year, and the band will celebrate by performing it in full at four Northeast shows this spring.

WHY BONNIE

NYC band Why Bonnie have announced tour dates with Foyer Red and Kolezanka surrounding their appearance at SXSW, including stops in Nashville, Chicago, DC, Philly and Brooklyn (TV Eye on 3/25). They've also got dates this month with Sun June. All dates are here, and you can check out their new single, "Apple Tree."

CHISEL (TED LEO)

Chisel, Ted Leo's '90s mod-punk band, are reuniting for a tour in celebration of The Numero Group reissue of their final album.

LILYS

Shoegaze / psych greats Lilys just announced their first East Coast shows in six years.

FATHER JOHN MISTY

After a run in Europe and the UK in February and March, Father John Misty will travel the US in the spring supporting 2022’s Chloë and the Next 20th Century.

SYLVAN ESSO

In celebration of the upcoming physical release of their newest album No Rules Sandy, Sylvan Esso have announced a major North American tour for summer 2023 with GRRL, Dehd, and Indigo De Souza opening at various points along the way.

M83

M83's Anthony Gonzalez says “I wanted this record to be very impactful live,“ of his upcoming album, and we'll see how that plays out on the group's 2023 tour.

U.S GIRLS

Meg Remy will release Bless This Mess, the eighth U.S. Girls album, in February, and will take it to the people this spring.

ROY AYERS

Jazz and funk great Roy Ayers will be bringing his good vibes to Brooklyn's Elsewhere on March 4 for an all-around good show with Yaya Bey and dreamcastmoe.

AVEY TARE

Animal Collective's Avey Tare has a new album on the way, and will tour as well.

MUNA / NOVA TWINS

In addition to opening some of Taylor Swift's tour, Muna will be out with Nova Twins this spring.

HULDER

Washington state-based black metal powerhouse Hulder is currently in the studio recording one of our most anticipated metal albums of 2023, and just announced a special NYC show.

THE SLEEPING

Long Island post-hardcore band The Sleeping have announced their first show in nearly a decade, happening at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on February 17 with Death Spiral.

KNOCKED LOOSE

We're hoping that 2023 is the year modern metalcore greats Knocked Loose finally release their third full-length--which would be their first album since 2019's A Different Shade of Blue and first new music sine their 2021 EP A Tear in the Fabric--and it's looking likely, especially since they're also playing tons of major festivals this year.

CUPCAKKE

Rapper CupcakKe has a few dates lined for February, including Seattle, Philly and Brooklyn (Elsewhere Hall on Valentines Day with Mel 4Ever, Club Eat, and DOLLNXTDOOR).

THE MESSTHETICS / JAMES BRANDON LEWIS

Saxophonist James Brandon Lewis is gearing up to release his first album for ANTI- and will soon be on the road with pals The Messthetics (featuring Fugazi's Joe Lally and Brendan Canty, plus guitarist Anthony Pirog). The co-headlining tour begins in San Diego on February 22 and wraps up at Knoxville's Big Ears Festival, and the NYC stop is at Le Poisson Rouge on 3/20. Head here for all dates.

TALIB KWELI W/ SLICK RICK, RAKIM, DMC, MORE

Talib Kweli returns to NYC's Blue Note for three nights on February 7-9 where he'll be joined by jazz great Bob James and a few genuine hip hop legends: DMC (2/7), Slick Rick (2/8) and Rakim (2/9). There are early and late shows each night, and tickets are on sale now.

BILLY NOMATES

UK artist Billy Nomates releases her second album this week and just announced her first-ever North American dates.

BIG JOANIE

UK Black feminist punk trio Big Joanie have announced their first-ever North American tour, kicking off in the spring.

THE MURDER CAPITAL

Dublin band The Murder Capital release their second album on January 20, and their tour happens this spring around Coachella.

SUPERHEAVEN

Superheaven's debut full-length, Jar, turns 10 this year, and the band, which was still going by the name Daylight when the album was originally released, will celebrate with a US tour.