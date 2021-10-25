Tour news: Shad, Holy Fuck, Jojo, and more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

JOJO

JoJo, the mid 2000s teen pop star who's been making a comeback and receiving late-career acclaim in recent years, has announced a 2022 world tour in support of her new album Trying Not to Think About It. Stops include Calgary, Vancouver, the DC area, Chicago, Minneapolis, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, and more.All dates are listed here.

BON IVER / BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN / DIJON

Bon Iver have announced a mostly-amphitheater tour for spring 2022, with support coming from R&B singer Dijon on the first leg and folk rock super-trio Bonny Light Horseman (Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson of Fruit Bats, and Josh Kaufman) on the second.

BRANDI CARLILE

Brandi Carlile's "Beyond These Silent Days" tour includes dates with Brittany Howard, Lucius, Ani DiFranco, Sarah McLachlan, Indigo Girls, Lake Street Dive, and more.

SHAD

Toronto rapper Shad, who recently released new album Tao, has announced a 2022 tour of Canada and the U.S. Dates include a NYC stop at Baby's All Right on May 19, and shows in Philly, DC, Seattle, and Portland. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Thursday, October 28 at 10 AM local time. Head here for all dates and watch the video for "Black Averageness" here:

THE STROKES NYE SHOW WITH IDLES, HINDS

HOLY FUCK

Long-running Toronto band Holy Fuck will be on tour across the U.S. and Canada in 2022. They'll hit the West Coast in February, including stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles (Moroccan Lounge on 2/11) and more, and then the rest of the continent in the spring, including Detroit, Chicago, Brooklyn (Baby's All Right on 4/1), Toronto and more. All dates are here and listen to Holy Fuck's 2020 album Deleter here:

MSSV (MIKE WATT, MIKE BAGGETTA, STEPHEN HODGES)

The ”post genre trio” of Mike Baggetta, Stephen Hodges and Mike Watt will be on a massive 42 date U.S. tour in 2022 that includes a stop at the Big Ears festival.

SNAPPED ANKLES

UK band Snapped Ankles are finally bringing their frenzied live show to the U.S. and Canada for a tour around SXSW. BrooklynVegan is co-presenting their NYC debut.

STEVE EARLE

Steve Earle & The Dukes are on The Lantern Tour with Emmylou Harris, Thao and more this month, and will also play the 2022 Outlaw Country Cruise with Harris, Lucinda Williams, Old 97's, Rodney Crowell, Supersuckers, Los Straitjackets, Waco Brothers, Carlene Carter, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers and more.

MIDLAKE

Texas band Midlake have been on hiatus for most of the last decade but will release a new album in early 2022 and have Texas shows this month.