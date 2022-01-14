Tour news: Sharon Van Etten / Angel Olsen / Julien Baker, SF Sketchfest, Garcia Peoples, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

SHARON VAN ETTEN / ANGEL OLSEN / JULIEN BAKER

One of the most anticipated tours of 2022 is the Wild Hearts tour, featuring Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker. They've added second shows in Los Angeles and Toronto due to popular demand, and all dates are here.

SF SKETCHFEST

SF Sketchfest postponed its 2022 edition, which was supposed to be happening now, and have announced 2023 dates which will be January 20 - February 5, 2023. See ya next year.

BRIAN FALLON

Brian Fallon was set to begin a tour with his band The Howling Weather this month, but because of the current Omicron surge, he's had to cancel shows. The tour is now set to begin on February 15 in Atlanta, and run through March 5.

GARCIA PEOPLES

Garcia Peoples just released their new album, Dodging Dues, and they'll be celebrating later this month with two shows at Brooklyn's Union Pool on January 21 & 22. They're also playing Boise's Treefort Music Fest in the spring. Listen to their new album:

PATRICK WATSON

Montreal singer Patrick Watson will be in NYC for a special one-off show at Le Poisson Rouge on March 31, performing in the round and backed by the Attacca Quartet. Tickets are on sale.

FULL OF HELL

Full of Hell are supporting Converge on a March tour with Uniform and Thou. That tour was announced without an NYC date, and now Full of Hell have announced a Brooklyn date of their own immediately afterwards (Saint Vitus on 3/22) with "very special guests." Who do you think that might be?

WAYFARER NYC SHOW RESCHEDULED

Denver black metal/folk group Wayfarer were scheduled to be in NYC next weekend to play Saint Vitus on January 22, but with Omicron still surging, that show has been rescheduled to March 5. Tickets are still available.

SHOUT OUT LOUDS

Swedish indie vets Shout Out Louds release new album House on February 18, and they'll be on tour in May.