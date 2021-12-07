Tour news: Sharon Van Etten, Tenacious D, Gustaf, Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

SHARON VAN ETTEN / MIA JOY

Sharon Van Etten has announced a few live dates in April, including Charlottesville, Saxapahaw (NC), Atlanta and Charleston. "I was supposed to see some of you in April 2020 and I am bursting at the seams with joy to finally get to see you this spring," Sharon says. "Supporting is Mia Joy from Chicago who has made me cry and held my hand during this pandemic and helped me through some rough patches." Head here for all SVE dates.

BJORK ORCHESTRAL

Following Bjork's Cornucopia shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco this winter, she'll head to Miami for two orchestral shows.

TENACIOUS D

Jack Black and Kyle Gass will be taking Tenacious D on the road in June, sticking mainly to the West Coast. They'll play the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, followed by headline shows in Sandy (UT), Portland, Woodinville (WA), Bend (OR), Palo Alto, San Diego and more. All dates are here.

TAME IMPALA

Tame Impala have announced a 2022 North American tour. Things kick off with appearances at Tempe's Innings Festival and Okeechobee Fest in Florida, followed by headline shows in Pittsburgh, Toronto, Montreal, Uncasville, Brooklyn, Boston, the DC area, Philadelphia, Asheville, Nashville, and New Orleans, before wrapping up at the Hangout Fest in Alabama. See all dates here.

HOT CHIP

Hot Chip have announced a 2022 North American tour which has them playing shows in the U.S. and Mexico in April and May. Stops include San Francisco, Phoenix, Denver, Austin, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, Chicago and more.

GUSTAF

Having recently wrapped up their tour with IDLES, Brooklyn band Gustaf have announced their own headlining tour which happens around SXSW. They'll hit both coasts along the way, including a L.A. show at The Echo on March 21 and a homecoming show at Brooklyn's The Broadway on April 16. After that they'll head to UK and Ireland. All dates are here.

SUPERCHUNK

Indie rock greats Superchunk will release a guest-filled new album in early 2022 and will be touring, too.

YO LA TENGO

Having just celebrated Hanukkah with eight straight shows, Yo La Tengo will be back in NYC to ring in 2022 with two New Year's Eve shows at City Winery. We're giving away a pair of tickets to each!

BRIGHT EYES

After cancelling their indoor shows over the summer, Bright Eyes will return to the road in March and April to hit the cities they missed

ATLANTIC CITY BEER & MUSIC FESTIVAL 2022

Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival returns in 2022 with Alkaline Trio headlining on June 4, New Found Glory headlining on June 5, and more TBA. Tickets and more info here.

SWEET COMEDY

SWEET, the monthly live comedy show hosted by Seth Herzog, will hold its Christmas edition on December 14 at Chelsea Music Hall in NYC. Making things merry will be guests Gina Gershon, Sal Vulcano, Alex Brightman, Matt Higgins, and Marcia Belsky, plus appearances from Will Forte and Justin Long. Tickets are on sale.

HELADO NEGRO

Helado Negro will be supporting his first album for 4AD on the road next year, and his live band includes Taja Cheek (L'Rain) on bass.