Tour news: She & Him, Mountain Goats, Måneskin, Haiku Hands, Diane Coffee, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

SHE & HIM BRIAN WILSON TRIBUTE TOUR

Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward have announce the Melt Away Tour, which is their first non-Christmas tour since 2013, and is being billed as a tribute to Brian Wilson. It will stop in Denver, Salt Lake City, Forest Grove (OR), Woodinville (WA), Vancouver, Jacksonville (OR), and California stops in Paso Robles, Saratoga, San Diego and Los Angeles in June. There's also a DC-area show in September, so more East Coast shows may be announced. Head here for all dates.

MÅNESKIN

Over-the-top Italian rock band Måneskin have expanded their fall North American tour, and new dates include a second night at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on December 3. (Their 12/2 Hammerstein show is sold out.) They've also added a second Philly show -- all dates are here.

UFFIE

Uffie will celebrate the release of her first album in 12 years, Sunshine Factory, with shows in NYC (5/21 at Elsewhere Zone One) and LA (El Cid on May 27). LOK0Y opens both shows.

SLOW CRUSH

Belgian shoegaze band Slow Crush will be on tour starting next Friday, April 8 at Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, with stops in DC, Richmond, Atlanta, Orlando, L.A., San Francisco, Vancouver, Seattle, and more.

NO TRIGGER

After revealing that their first album in 10 years will arrive in 2022, Massachusetts melodic hardcore vets No Trigger have announced a run of comeback shows.

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS DUO TOUR

John Darnielle and Matt Douglas will take a duo lineup of The Mountain Goats on tour this summer, with stops in Tallahassee, Memphis, St. Louis, Des Moines, Wichita, and more in July. Before that there are spring dates in L.A., Phoenix, Seattle, Portland, Chicago and more.

DIANE COFFEE

Diane Coffee will be supporting upcoming album With People on tour in May and June, with dates in Seattle, Portland, L.A., Brooklyn (Elsewhere Rooftop on 6/14), Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Denver and more. Head here for dates and check out new single "The Great Escape"

THE WATERBOYS

Irish greats The Waterboys will release their 15th album this spring and are coming to North America for a few acoustic shows.

TUNE-YARDS

Tune-Yards released their fifth album, sketchy, last year, and they'll hit the road in support of it this summer.

HAIKU HANDS

Australian synthpop trio Haiku Hands have announced summer North American tour dates. Things kick off at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on June 17 and from there the tour hits Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, L.A., Des Moines, Montreal and Toronto. All dates are here.