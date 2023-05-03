Tour news, Sky Ferreira, Cold as Life, Blake Mills / Chris Weisman, Zorn, JJUUJJUU, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

SKY FERREIRA

Sky Ferreira has announced her first live shows of 2023, with three California shows in July: San Francisco on 7/6, San Diego on 7/7 and Los Angeles on 7/8 (free show). Tickets and more details here.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA

Longtime LGBTQ ally Christina Aguilera will be in NYC in June for a couple of big Pride Week shows.

BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN! FESTIVAL

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival has announced its lineup of free shows at Prospect Park. It includes Jake Wesley Rogers, Kara Jackson, and Bright Light Bright Light; Kelela and Liv.e; Chelsea Symphony Orchestra ft. Lady Jess and Lucrecia Dalt; Rickie Lee Jones, Thornetta Davis, and Chris Pierce; Indigo De Souza and Vundabar; iLe, Divino Niño, and Sara Curruchich; John Cale and Tomberlin; and more.

BELLY

Tanya Donelly's band Belly are back in action, working on new music and playing a few shows this fall.

BLAKE MILLS / CHRIS WEISMAN

Composer and guitarist Blake Mills will be teaming up with frequent collaborator Chris Weisman for a West Coast tour in June, hitting Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Healdsburg, Pioneertown, and Los Angeles. Head here for all dates.

COLD AS LIFE

Detroit hardcore greats Cold As Life are reuniting for a hometown show presented by Tied Down Detroit on October 7 at the Russell Industrial Center with special guests Terror, Integrity, Death Threat, H8 Inc, Shattered Realm, Death Before Dishonor and more.

IMPRACTICAL JOKERS X ERIC ANDRE GET SHIP FACED

Impractical Jokers and Eric Andre are teaming up for a comedy cruise. Sponsored by truTV, Impractical Jokers x Eric Andre Get Ship Faced sails January 22-26 from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas and back. The cruise will feature "stand-up comedy, live music, podcasts, exclusive panels, karaoke, and of course, non-stop warm weather shenanigans from port to port."

ZORN

Philly metal band Zorn released their self-titled new album in March and have a couple shows coming up, including hometown show on May 26 at PhilaMOCA and June 25 at Cousin Danny's, as well as a Brooklyn show at Saint Vitus on June 9 with 80HD, Infandus and Fairytale.

WOLF EYES

Detroit experimentalists Wolf Eyes are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year with a new album and tour.

PHILLY MUSIC FEST

The city-wide Philly Music Fest has announced the lineup of its 2023 edition, happening October 9-15 across six independent venues: Ardmore Music Hall, World Cafe Live, Milkboy, Johnny Brenda's, Underground Arts, and Solar Myth.

JJUUJJUU

JJUUJJUU, the psych collected led by Desert Daze co-founder Phil Pirrone, will be on tour this spring, including a NYC show at Brooklyn Bowl on May 21 opening for Yonatan Gat. JJUUJJUU also have a monthly residency at L.A.'s Gold Diggers running May through September, where they'll be joined by John Dwyer & Tomas Dolas (OSEES), L.A. Witch, Morgan Delt, Kelli Scott (Failure), Bonnie & Larry of Death Valley Girls, Art Feynman, comedy From UCB’s Cardinal Redbird, KCRW DJs including Travis Holcolmbe and Tyler Boudreaux, a first ever pop-up gallery from Marquee Marauders Club, and "much much more including surprise guests at each show."

CALEXICO

Calexico are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their fourth album, Feast of Wire, with a deluxe reissue and tour.

