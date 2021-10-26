Tour news: Sleep / Superwolves, Nathaniel Rateliff, Midge Ure, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

SLEEP / SUPERWOLVES

Sleep have awoken from their hiatus and have announced a trio of shows leading up to April 20. They'll play Denver's Mission Ballroom on 4/18, Colorado Springs' The Black Sheep on 4/19, and Albuquerque's El Rey Theater on 4/20. All three shows are with Superwolves (Bonnie Prince Billy & Matt Sweeney).

ROADBURN 2022 LINEUP

Beloved Netherlands heavy music festival Roadburn had to go virtual in 2021 but it's set to return in person in 2022 from April 21-24. and the lineup includes Ulver, Alcest, Liturgy, Full of Hell/Nothing, Backxwash, and more.

CAR SEAT HEADREST / BARTEES STRANGE

Car Seat Headrest have announced a 2022 tour where they will be joined on most dates by Bartees Strange.

JOSS STONE AND CORINNE BAILEY RAE

Joss Stone and Corinne Bailey Rae will be teaming up for a early 2022 tour that includes stops in Orland, Savannah, Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, Dallas and more. Get all dates and tickets here.

RESTRAINING ORDER / WORN / SPY

Hardcore bands Restraining Order (Triple B Records) and Worn (From Within Records) are hitting the road together in January, surrounding appearances at FYA Fest. That includes one leg with Spy (which hits Ridgewood, NY's Trans-Pecos on 1/2) and one with C4. All dates here.

ASTROWORLD 2021 LINEUP

Travis Scott's two-day Astroworld festival happens November 5 & 6 and they've just announced the lineup which is headlined by Travis and also features Tame Impala, SZA, Bad Bunny, Earth Wind & Fire, Yves Tumor, Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Master P, Roddy Ricch, Sheck Wes, Toro Y Moi, Young Thug, and more.

NATHANIEL RATELIFF

Nathaniel Rateliff & THe Night Sweats release new album The Future on November 5 and to celebrate they're playing sold out shows at Beacon Theatre on November 4 & 5 (tickets). They've just added another NY area show, playing Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on November 6 (tickets).

BRIAN FALLON

Brian Fallon‘s new album, Night Divine is out November 5, and he‘s just announced a lengthy North American tour with Worriers, The Dirty Nil and Hurry.

MIDGE URE

Former Ultravox frontman Midge Ure begins his Un-Zoomed & Face to Face Tour tonight at Daryl's House in Pawling, NY and from there he heads to Boston, Philly, DC, NYC (City Vineyard on November 4 & 5), Oakland, Sacramento and more. All dates are listed here.

NICK MASON'S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, the band led by Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason that performs pre-'Dark Side of the Moon' material, will return to North America in 2022.

2021 JOHN HENRY & FRIENDS BENEFIT

Steve Earle & The Dukes and City Winery have announced the seventh annual John Henry's Friends benefit concert, benefiting The Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (and where Earle's son, John Henry, is a student). The 2021 edition happens on December 13 at The Town Hall in NYC, with performances from Bruce Springsteen, Rosanne Cash, The Mastersons, Willie Nile, Matt Savage, and Steve Earle & The Dukes.

KATY KIRBY (NEW DATES WITH SUN JUNE)

Katy Kirby, who released her debut album Cool Dry Place back in February, will be on tour in February with Fenne Lily and Illuminati Hotties including shows at L.A.'s Zebulon on 2/13 and NYC's Bowery Ballroom on 2/24. She's just added more dates, starting February 25 in Kingston, NY which are with Sun June. Head here for all dates.