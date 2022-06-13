Tour news: Slipknot, Post Malone, Joy Oladokun, Courteeners, Dreary North Fest, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

SLIPKNOT

Slipknot have announced fall Knotfest Roadshow tour dates that kick off September 20 in Nashville and include Austin, Dallas, Albuquerque , SLC, Irvine, CA and more. This leg is with Ice Nine Kills, Crown and The Empire, and all dates are here.

knotfest-roadshow loading...

THE SMILE

The Smile, the new band featuring Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood alongside Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, have announced their first-ever North American tour in support of their excellent debut album A Light for Attracting Attention.

POST MALONE / RODDY RICCH

Post Malone released his new album Twelve Carat Toothache earlier this month, and now he's announced a North American tour supporting it. Dates run through September, October, and November, and he'll be joined by opener Roddy Ricch, who also appears on the album.

JAPANESE BREAKFAST / YO LA TENGO

Japanese Breakfast just played Governors Ball in NYC and she's got lots more touring this year, including some just announced fall dates with Yo La Tengo opening.

JOHN MULANEY

John Mulaney has been on his From Scratch tour since March, and he's now added over 30 new dates to his itinerary.

MARY J BLIGE / ELLA MAI / QUEEN NAIJA

Mary J. Blige is going on tour this fall with two great openers, Ella Mai and Queen Naija. The tour supports Mary J's new album Good Morning Gorgeous, which she released this year just two days before performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.

ORIGAMI ANGEL

Origami Angel released one of the best punk albums of 2021, GAMI GANG, and they're headed out on tour supporting it this fall with Pool Kids and Insignificant Other.

MOVEMENTS

Southern California post-hardcore band Movements have been busy this year, and now they announced a headlining run with three killer openers: One Step Closer, Angel Du$t, and Snarls.

COURTEENERS

Manchester band The Courteeners are crossing the pond for a few US dates in November, including Boston, NYC (Bowery Ballroom on 11/12), Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Head here for their full tour schedule.

courteeners tour loading...

JOY OLADOKUN

Joy Oladokun has announced "The Purple Haze Tour," a three-show East Coast headlining jaunt with Semler this September that hits South Burlington, VT’s Higher Ground Ballroom on September 10, Woodstock’s Levon Helm Studios on September 11 and Brooklyn’s Warsaw on September 14. She'll also play Bonnaroo this weekend, and has dates with Maren Morris and My Morning Jacket this summer. All dates are here.

RINGO STARR & HIS ALL-STAR BAND

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band have postponed the remainder of their June tour dates as two members of the band tested positive for Covid.

DREARY NORTH FEST

Chicago's Dreary North Fest goes down September 9-11 at Subterranean with Supression, Psywarfare, Wake, Sirius Blvck, Collapsing Scenery, World Peace, Choke, Snuffed, Sarin, Cloud Rat, Sissy Spacek, Gillian Carter, Porcupine, and much more. Full lineup here.

attachment-dreary-north-fest loading...

BLONDIE

Blondie, who have a box set of their original era material on the way, will be on tour with The Damned this summer, and before that they've rescheduled their Long Island show.

FOALS

Foals' new album Life is Yours is out this week, and they'll be on tour later this year.

JACK HARLOW

Jack Harlow is supporting his new album Come Home the Kids Miss You on tour with openers City Girls this year, and fresh off his DJ Drama-assisted set at NYC's Governors Ball, he has just added a big NYC show to that tour.

AUTOMATIC

Minimal wave band Automatic release their second album, Excess, next week, and will be on tour in late summer with OSEES. They've just announced a couple more dates, including a release show at Los Angeles' The Regent on August 6, and an appearance at Desert Daze 2022. Head here for all dates and watch their new video for "Skyscraper":

DESERT DAZE

Speaking of Desert Daze, the 2022 lineup is awesome, including Tame Impala (playing Lonerism), Iggy Pop, King Gizzard, Sky Ferreira, BADBADNOTGOOD, JPEGMAFIA, Men I Trust, Fuzz, Pond, Perfume Genius, Aldous Harding, Sleaford Mods, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, DakhaBrakha, Shannon and the Clams, Duster, Viagra Boys, and more.

IN FLAMES

The Swedish melodeath vets will tour North America with Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture, and Vended, and it sounds like they've got a new album on the way too.

OHANA ENCORE

The Eddie Vedder-curated Ohana Fest recently announced its 2022 lineup and now it added a second weekend called Ohana Encore, taking place October 8 and 9 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA with Vedder, Alanis, Black Keys, HAIM & more.

SHE & HIM

She & Him‘s new album Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson is out in July, and they've just added East Coast tour dates.