Tour news: Smashing Pumpkins, Slowdive, The Lemon Twigs, Joe Mande, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced May tour dates with Bones, hitting San Antonio, Santa Barbara, Tucson, Oklahoma City, Camdenton (MO), New Orleans, Birmingham, Portsmouth (VA), Greensboro (NC), Newport (KY) and Columbus. Head here for details.

SLOWDIVE

Shoegaze greats Slowdive have spent their pandemic working on a new album. Details on that are still TBA, but Slowdive do have a few EU festival appearances lined up -- including Barcelona's Primavera Sound -- and ahead of those, they'll play their first show in three years, headlining Bath, UK's Komedia on May 18. All dates are here.

DOLLAR SIGNS / BAD LUCK / TAKING MEDS

Three bands from the punk/indie/emo realm, Dollar Signs, Bad Luck, and Taking Meds, are teaming for a spring tour, kicking off April 20 in Cleveland and wrapping up May 29 in Providence. The tour hits Brooklyn on May 20 at Knitting Factory. All dates are here:

THE LEMON TWIGS

The Lemon Twigs will be hitting the road this spring, with shows in Columbus, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philly, DC and more before finishing up at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on May 15.

JOE MANDE

Comedian and TV writer Joe Mande will be on a standup tour this spring and summer, including shows in Chicago, Milwaukee, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Brooklyn (The Bell House on July 14), and Boston.

SPITE / BOUNDARIES / VATICAN / BODYBOX

Not only are Boundaries and Vatican opening the Sentinels tour that begins this Thursday (2/24), they were also both just announced as openers for fellow metalcore band Spite's tour, which goes down from May to July. All dates (including Asbury Park, Brooklyn, and Long Island shows) here.

AFTERSHOCK 2022 LINEUP

Aftershock Festival returns to Sacramento's Discovery Park from October 6-9, and the lineup includes My Chemical Romance (who were supposed to headline in 2021 but dropped off after postponing their tour till this year), Slipknot, Judas Priest, KISS, Foo Fighters, Rob Zombie, Lamb of God, Evanescence, Stone Temple Pilots, Bad Religion, Killswitch Engage, Meshuggah, The Distillers, Action Bronson, The Interrupters, and more.

STRAND OF OAKS

Strand of Oaks released a new album, In Heaven, in October, and will hit the road supporting it on tour this spring.

PRIMAVERA SOUND L.A.

Primavera Sound is holding its first-ever US edition on September 16-18 at Los Angeles State Historic Park, and the lineup by day is here.

JENS LEKMAN

Jens Lekman originally announced a unique North American tour where he'd perform with local youth orchestras in various cities for 2020, but the dates were put on hold because of the pandemic. He's now announced new dates for the tour, beginning this April and running through May.

BOUNCING SOULS

The Bouncing Souls are heading out on tour this spring. They've announced a run of dates that includes festivals (two Punk in Drublic stops), shows supporting Frank Turner, and headlining dates, with a rotating series of openers. They'll be joined by pkew pkew pkew and Blind Adam & The Federal League for dates in April, Strike Anywhere and The Last Gang for a couple of May shows, and Swingin' Utters and The Last Gang for a couple more dates later that month.

BITTER BRANCHES

Bitter Branches (the new band of Deadguy vocalist Tim Singer that also features Dan Yemin of Lifetime, Paint It Black, and Kid Dynamite on bass) are releasing their debut full-length, Your Neighbors Are Failures, on Friday (2/25) via Equal Vision and have just added more dates to their tour schedule.

!!! (CHK CHK CHK)

Veteran dancerock group !!! (chk chk chk) have a new album on the way, and they'll be touring, as well.

JUST MUSTARD

Irish band Just Mustard announced their debut album today and will be on tour with Fontaines DC later this year. Before that, they'll stop in NYC on their way to SXSW.

OSHEAGA LINEUP

Montreal's Osheaga festival returns July 29-31, and in addition to previously announced headliners Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, and Dua Lipa, the 2022 lineup also includes Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Burna Boy, Machine Gun Kelly, Khruangbin, Charli XCX, IDLES, The Kid Laroi, Big Sean, girl in red, Turnstile, Bleachers, 100 gecs, Cordae, Tove Lo, PinkPantheress, Local Natives, Men I Trust, beabadoobee, Freddie Gibbs, BIA, slowthai, Ashnikko, Tinashe, Lucy Dacus, Wet Leg, Pi'erre Bourne, King Hannah, Sampa the Great, Pierre Kwenders, and more.