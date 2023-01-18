Tour news: Snail Mail, Nikki Lane, Elder, Nicholas Craven / YUNGMORPHEUS, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

SNAIL MAIL

Snail Mail will be at Coachella this year and she's making the most of it by touring around her visits to Indio, with support from Dazy and her new Matador labelmates Water From Your Eyes. Things kick off April 7 in Iowa City and wrap up May 7 in Atlanta. Before that, Snail Mail has the five-night 2023 Valentine's Fest in Baltimore at Ottobar from February 10-14, and she plays NYC at Governors Ball. Head here for all dates.

snail mail spring 2023 tour loading...

THE NATIONAL

The National will be on tour in support of their just-announced ninth album, and along for the ride will be Soccer Mommy, The Beths, and Bartees Strange on select dates, with Patti Smith and her Band joining them for the NYC show at Madison Square Garden.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will tour this spring and summer in support of their just-announced new album.

SEAL / THE BUGGLES

Seal has announced a 30th anniversary world tour that features Trevor Horn, who produced his first two mega-selling albums, as musical director. Amazingly, Horn's old band The Buggles ("Video Killed the Radio Star") are reforming to open the shows.

ELDER / RUBY THE HATCHET / HOWLING GIANT

Proggy hard rockers Elder are hitting the road this spring in the US and Canada with their friends Ruby the Hatchet and Howling Giant, including Buffalo, Indianapolis, SLC, Vegas, L.A., San Diego, Fresno, Vancouver, Calgary, Milwaukee, Toronto, Montreal and more. All dates are listed here.

elder tour loading...

OVERMONO

UK sibling dance duo Overmono just announced their long-awaited debut album and will be touring on their way to Coachella.

NIKKI LANE

Nikki Lane has announced spring tour dates, happening in April and May with Leroy From the North along for the ride. Dates include Houston, Denver, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Indio (Stagecoach Fest), and more. Head here for all dates.

SQUIRREL FLOWER

Squirrel Flower announced an East Coast solo tour, most of which is co-headlining with Horse Jumper of Love, and she has other dates coming up with Maria BC, Dearly Somber and more.

PHIL LESH BIRTHDAY FEST

Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh has announced the 2023 edition of his annual birthday shows at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester. This run celebrates his 83rd birthday and it goes down March 15, 17, 18, and 19 with an array of guests.

DEERHOOF

Deerhoof's 19th album is due in September, but you won't have to wait that long to see them on tour.

LIL KIM

Lil' Kim will play a show at the Apollo Theater this month to kick off the inaugural Harlem Festival of Culture, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop this summer.

NICHOLAS CRAVEN AND YUNGMORPHEUS

Montreal producer Nicholas Craven and YUNGMORPHEUS are teaming up for a Brooklyn one-off show at Elsewhere Zone One on March 5.

IBEYI

French siblings Ibeyi have rescheduled their North American tour, which was supposed to have happened last fall in support of their album Spell 31. New dates now start March 10 in Los Angeles and conclude April 2 in Miami, including an appearance at Big Ears in Knoxville.

THE HIRS COLLECTIVE

Grind/queercore collective The HIRS Collective release their guest-filled new album We're Still Here next month and just announced a spring US tour, beginning on March 24 in Washington DC and running through mid-May.

FLOGGING MOLLY SALTY DOG CRUISE

Flogging Molly will set sail on the 2023 edition of their annual Salty Dog Cruise from November 8-13, which departs from Miami and hits Harvest Caye, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico. The lineup includes Pennywise, The Interrupters, Stiff Little Fingers, Broilers, The Vandals, Gorilla Biscuits, Laura Jane Grace, The Bronx, The Slackers, Skinny Lister, The Flatliners, Beans On Toast, and more.

SAD SUMMER TOUR 2023

The emo/pop punk tour Sad Summer Fest returns in 2023, headlined by Taking Back Sunday and also featuring The Maine, PVRIS, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic, Cliffdiver, Sincere Engineer, and Daisy Grenade on all dates; plus select dates with the reunited Head Automatica, the new supergroup L.S. Dunes (members of My Chemical Romance, Thursday, Circa Survive, and Coheed & Cambria), Something Corporate's Andrew McMahon, and Motion City Soundtrack.