Tour news: Snoh Aalegra, The Feelies, Vegyn, DIIV, Crack Cloud, more

SNOH AALEGRA

Swedish-Persian R&B singer Snoh Aalegra announced her 2022 North American tour this week and she's expanded it already, now playing two nights at NYC's Radio City Music Hall on March 26 and 29. All dates are listed here.

PAVEMENT

Nineties indie rock heroes Pavement will bring their reunion tour to North America next fall, and they've added additional NYC, L.A. and Chicago shows.

THE FEELIES

The Feelies are playing NYC-area shows this weekend, hitting Woodstock tonight and NJ's White Eagle Hall on Saturday (11/6). They're a band that usually only plays weekends, and they very rarely play shows outside the North East. They've got another weekend scheduled for 2022, playing Fairfield, CT's The Warehouse on 3/18, and Philly's World Cafe Live on 3/19. They're always worth seeing.

VEGYN

Producer and Frank Ocean collaborator Vegyn has a couple US shows in early 2022, playing Los Angeles' 1720 on February 19 and Brooklyn's Elsewhere on February 22 with special guests TBA. Those are Vegyn's only scheduled dates at the moment.

CRACK CLOUD

Vancouver collective Crack Cloud postponed some of their fall dates, including their Brooklyn show, but are still playing brooklynvegan.com/crack-cloud-announce-fall-tour-dates/ around the Desert Daze festival. They've rescheduled their Brooklyn date, and will now play Market Hotel on March 11.

DIIV

Also touring around Desert Daze are DIIV who we haven't heard from in a while. Before DD they'll do two nights at San Francisco's The Chapel. The band also are playing a three-show run at Los Angeles' Lodge Room over New Year's weekend on 12/29, 12/30 and 12/31. All dates are here.

KHEMMIS

Denver doomsters Khemmis have a new album, Deceiver, coming out later this month, and they've now got two Brooklyn shows celebrating it. They've also got West Coast dates.

SUPERWOLVES (MATT SWEENEY & BONNIE 'PRINCE' BILLY)

Bonnie ’Prince’ Billy and Matt Sweeney will be taking Superwolves on tour soon with Emmett Kelly also in tow, and they've just announced a few more stops.

CHARLI XCX

Charli XCX just announced her new album as well as a 2022 tour.

DEADGUY

Legendary metalcore pioneers Deadguy finally reunited for their first show in nearly 25 years at Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in September (watch), and now the NJ band have announced a NYC show.