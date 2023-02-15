Tour news: Soundtrack of Our Lives, Chelsea Grin / Carnifex, Garcia Peoples, THUS LOVE, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES

Swedish rock greats The Soundtrack of Our Lives called it quits in 2013, but have announced they're getting the band back together for a few summer shows and festival dates. Those include Spain's Azkena Rock Festival in June, and Sweden's Way Out West fest and Norway's Øya fest in August. Let's hope they play more shows, including North America. Oh, and if they feel like making a new album, that's cool too.

GARCIA PEOPLES / CHRIS FORSYTH

Noodly group Garcia Peoples will be on tour with Chris Forsyth in April, hitting Kalamazoo, Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Nashville, Asheville, DC and more. The outing wraps up with two shows at Brooklyn's Union Pool on April 22 & 23 with Purling Hiss also on the bill. Head here for all dates.

RICO NASTY

Rico Nasty has announced dates for a North American tour this spring, supporting her most recent album Las Ruinas, which we named one of the best rap albums of 2022. The tour spans both coasts and the Midwest, kicking off in Toronto in April and closing in Detroit in May.

LITTLE BROTHER

North Carolina alternative hip hop greats Little Brother (Phonte & Rapper Big Pooh)'s debut album The Listening turns 20 this month, and they'll be playing some shows in March.

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA

Guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced a new album, In Between Thoughts...A New World, is coming on April 21 via ATO and they'll be on tour this summer.

THUS LOVE

Thus Love will be heading to the UK this week to open for Dry Cleaning, but they'll be back in the US this spring, including a couple shows on either side of SXSW: the New Colossus Festival on March 8 & 9, and Union Pool on March 25. Head here for all dates.

FACS

Chicago's FACS are on tour now previewing their upcoming fifth album Still Life in Decay, and after it's out they'll be back on the road, including another NYC show.

ERIC ANDRÉ

Comedian Eric André will celebrate his 40th birthday at NYC's Knockdown Center, a party that promises to be a "bizarre circus of freaks, drunks, drug addicts, and pilates instructors."

FOUR TET / FRED AGAIN / SKRILLEX

After playing a surprise Valentine's Day show at Good Room, Four Tet, Skrillex, and Fred again.. have announced another, slightly larger NYC show. This one happens this Saturday, February 18 at Madison Square Garden.

CHELSEA GRIN / CARNIFEX

SLC's Chelsea Grin will be on the road with their deathcore brethren Carnifex this spring, with Ov Sulfur and Left to Suffer. The tour hits NYC at Gramercy Theater on May 3. Check out all dates here.

UNBROKEN

The massively influential metalcore/hardcore vets Unbroken are reuniting once again, for the first time in nearly a decade, to headline day two of Indecision Records' 30th anniversary festival.

HARVEY SUTHERLAND

Australian producer Harvey Sutherland has announced his first-ever full band US tour dates, hitting Los Angeles, Chicago, NYC and San Francisco in April. The NYC show is at Baby's All Right on 4/29. All dates are here, and you can check out his new single, "Changes":

NATALIE MERCHANT

Natalie Merchant has announced Keep Your Courage, her first album of new music since her 2014 self-titled LP (which was her first album of original music since 2001's Motherland), due April 14 via Nonesuch Records. She's also on the road this spring.

BEN FOLDS

What Matters Most is Ben Folds‘ first album in eight years and will be out June 2. He's got tons of tour dates this year, including some with local orchestras.

MEGA BOG

Mega Bog will release her new album in May and has NYC and L.A. release shows for it.