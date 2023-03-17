Tour news: Sparta, David Cross, Found Footage Festival, Told Slant, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

FOUND FOOTAGE FESTIVAL

Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher are taking their VHS collection on the road for Found Footage Festival shows. This is their most extensive tour since the pandemic and some dates include screenings of their documentaries Chop & Steele and Life on the Farm. Cities include Pittsburgh, Cleveland, DC, L.A., San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, Austin, NYC (April 21-24 at Alamo Drafthouse), and more.

--

DAVID CROSS

David Cross has added more dates to his 'Worst Daddy in the World' standup tour, including a second NYC show at Irving Plaza on June 24. (The 6/25 show sold out.) All dates are here.

DRAKE

Drake is going on his first North American tour in five years starting in June, and he’s just added a bunch of new dates.

ROLLING LOUD NYC

Multi-city hip hop festival Rolling Loud held its first NYC edition in 2019 at Citi Field's parking lot, where it returned to in 2021 and 2022. They've announced they won't be holding an NYC edition in 2023, however, due to "logistical factors beyond our control."

SIGUR RÓS

Icelandic band Sigur Rós will release their first record in a decade in June and be out with the Wordless Orchestra this summer, with stops in Toronto, NYC, Boston, Minneapolis, Seattle, Berkeley and Los Angeles.

BIOHAZARD

Biohazard are reuniting their classic lineup for shows in the US and abroad beginning this spring and have added a second NYC show.

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS

The Chemical Brothers are playing Coachella next month and have a few other West Coast shows while here.

TOLD SLANT

Told Slant are going on tour "as a full band for the first time in many years," and bringing Sister along with them. Dates include Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Burlington, DC, Philly and more, wrapping things up in NYC at Rubulad on April 22.

SPARTA / GEOFF RICKLY

Sparta are celebrating the 20th anniversary of 2002's Wiretap Scars with West Coast dates this spring where they'll be joined by Geoff Rickly and '68. Cities include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Salt Lake City, Denver, and more. Geoff also has a solo show in NJ before joining Sparta.