Tour news: Speedy Ortiz, Sunflower Bean, BICEP, Winter / Peel Dream Magazine, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BICEP

UK dance duo BICEP will be in the US for Primavera L.A. in September and will tour North America after, with stops in Denver, Chicago, Austin, San Francisco, and Philly. Watch them perform new single "MELI (II)" at Glastonbury:

SPEEDY ORTIZ

Speedy Ortiz are playing a few shows around Somerville, MA's NICE Fest, Kingston, NY (Tubbys on 7/29) and Portsmouth, NH (Pressroom on 8/1).

SUNFLOWER BEAN

Sunflower Bean have announced late fall tour dates where they'll open for Peach Pit. Those kick off November 28 in Seattle and wrap up at NYC's Terminal 5 on 12/5. All dates are here.

YEAR OF NO LIGHT

French post-metallers Year Of No Light are crossing the Atlantic in August for Psycho Las Vegas and will be doing a little touring while here, including dates with Marissa Nadler and Paradise Lost.

WINTER / PEEL DREAM MAGAZINE

Two great dreampop artists -- Winter and Peel Dream Magazine -- are teaming up for a short West Coast tour in August, hitting Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle.

CAROLINE

UK band caroline, who recently released their debut album on Rough Trade, have expanded their fall tour, adding shows in Toronto, Montreal, Portland, Boston, DC, Denver and Oakland. That's in addition to previously announced shows in L.A., Chicago and NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on 10/5). Head here for all dates.

LEVITATION 2022 LINEUP

Austin's Levitation Fest happens Halloween Weekend and the lineup includes King Gizzard, OSEES, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Godspeed and more.

THE WEEKND TOUR OPENERS (KAYTRANADA, MORE)

Doja Cat dropped off The Weeknd’s stadium tour, which begins in just over a week, to recover from tonsil surgery and replacing will be Kaytranada, Snoh Aalegra and Mike Dean.

CHERRY GLAZERR

Cherry Glazerr have a few shows lined up this summer, including Seattle's Day In Day Out fest, and opening for Jack White in Lewiston, NY. After that they'll head to NYC.

AMYTHYST KIAH

Amythyst Kiah, who we recently named one of 15 current country singers every indie fan needs to know, is gearing up to release a covers EP and is touring too.

SONAGI

Philly screamo/post-hardcore band Sonagi (whose vocalist Ryan Slausson also fronts Closer) are gearing up to release their debut album and have also announced a tour with Hawak, Indisposed, Botfly, and more.