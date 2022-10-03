Tour news: Spiritualized, Ringo Starr, Chapo Trap House, John Mellencamp, more

GLORIOUS DEPRAVITY

New York death metallers Glorious Depravity -- the band including Doug Moore (Pyrrhon), Chris Grigg (Woe), Matt Mewton (Woe), George Paul (Mutilation Rites), and John McKinney (Cleanteeth) -- have announced a short Northeast tour happening in November, kicking off November 16 at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn and also hitting Asbury Park, Cambridge and Philly.

CHAPO TRAP HOUSE

Political podcast Chapo Trap House has a few live episode recordings on the horizon: Los Angeles on 10/8 at The Theater at Ace Hotel; NYC on 10/14 at Town Hall and Fort Lauderdale, FL on 10/30 at Revolution. Head here for more info.

ARCTIC MONKEYS / FONTAINES D.C.

Are you the type who loves to make plans far in advance? So are Arctic Monkeys, who've announced they'll be heading to North America in August and September of 2023.

YO LA TENGO HANUKKAH 2022

One of the great holiday traditions, Yo La Tengo's Hanukkah shows are eight crazy nights of surprise guests, good cheer, and no repeat songs.

JOHN MELLENCAMP

Heartland rocker John Mellencamp will be on tour in 2023, starting February 5 in Bloomington, IN and includes dates through late spring. He'll play three nights at NYC's Beacon Theatre on June 5, 6 & 7. All dates are here. Meanwhile, John's paintings are being shown at NYC's New York Academy of Art from now until November 15.

SPIRITUALIZED

Spiritualized recently canceled the last last three dates of their North American tour -- including both NYC-area shows -- and now they've announced their Japanese dates are canceled as well. "Following the recent cancellation of US dates due to medical issues, we regret to say that we are also going to need to cancel our upcoming Japanese shows," is the official statement. The band still haven't given further details about the medical issues but they write "rest assured that everyone is recovering well."

THE AVALANCHES

The Avalanches had to cut their current North American tour short due to "serious illness."

DRY CLEANING

Not a show but sounds like fun: Dry Cleaning are throwing a roller-skating listening party for their new album Stumpwork at Rockefeller Center's Flippers on 10/10. They'll be touring here in early 2023.

BONO

U2 frontman Bono promises he's got "some stories to sing, and some songs to tell" on his November book tour for "ME-moir" SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story.

SRSQ

SRSQ announced her first tour since the pandemic -- she'll be out this fall with Ceremony, then Choirboy.

RINGO STARR AND HIS ALL-STARR BAND

Ringo Starr tested positive for Covid and a few of his Canadian shows have been canceled so he can recover, including Winnipeg and Saskatoon. "Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon." This is not the first time Ringo's tour has been interrupted by Covid.

JOE RUSSO'S ALMOST DEAD

Joe Russo's Almost Dead, the drummer's tribute to the Grateful Dead, are celebrating their 10th anniversary with a few NYC-area shows in early 2023: January 26 at Brooklyn Bowl, and January 27-29 at Capitol Theatre in Port Chester. Before that, Joe and the band have a few other US shows, including Philly, DC, Chicago and New Years Eve shows in Broomfield, CO. All dates are here.