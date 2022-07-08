Tour news: Spoon, Camp Cope, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

CAMP COPE

Camp Cope begin their North American tour tonight in Boston. They'll be playing with a somewhat changed lineup since they were here last, with the addition of Jenny Aslett on guitar, and without bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich; Lou Hanman of RVIVR, Caves, All Away Lou, Thin Lips, etc will be joining them instead. Dates include Pitchfork Festival, an NYC show (7/20 at Webster Hall), and more. Petal opens some dates (NYC included) and zzzahara others.

SPOON

Spoon just resumed their 2022 tour last night in Buffalo and they play Albany tonight, with July stops in Kalamazoo, Urbana, Iowa City, Winnipeg, Calgary, Vancouver and more. Then in August they'll start their Lights Camera Factions tour with Matador labelmates Interpol and The Goon Sax. Head here for all dates.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE / RUN THE JEWELS

Two and a half years since its announcement and three delays later, the RATM & RTJ's "Public Service Announcement" tour is finally upon us.

STAY INSIDE

Brooklyn emo band Stay Inside released the Blight EP last month and have now announced a hometown show at Saint Vitus on July 22 with Private Mind.

TOTALLY ENORMOUS EXTINCT DINOSAURS

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs will release new album When the Lights Go Out on September 9 and he'll tour this fall, including shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal and Brooklyn (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 11/13). All dates are here.

OLIVER SIM (THE XX)

The xx's Oliver Sim is gearing up to release his solo debut and will tour this fall.

PAUL JACOBS (POTTERY) & ZOPA (MICHAEL IMPERIOLI)

Pottery's Paul Jacobs just released the 185 On The Corner EP -- stream it below -- and he'll be playing a few shows this summer, including ones in the US. Catch him in August in Milwaukee, CHicago, and Detroit supporting Michael Imperioli's band, Zopa, plus a stop in Columbus before heading back to Canada

Zopa, meanwhile, have more dates including NYC's Bowery Ballroom on August 18 with Mystery Lights.