Tour News: Spoon, Crumb, Local Natives, Samia, Nick Waterhouse, Jon Spencer, more

As more people get COVID vaccines, tours and festivals are starting to be announced again, while other continue to be rescheduled and postponed. Head here for more COVID-19 related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

SPOON

"Hey, remember when we used to play shows and you’d come out & see us," asked Spoon's Britt Daniel today on Twitter. "Yeah me neither," he added, saying "Come readjust to society with us at a couple fall gigs." Those are September 3 in Ogden, UT for the "Twilight Series" and September 25 at Ohana Fest in Dana Point, CA.

PHISH

Phish were scheduled to tour last summer, dates that wound up not happening because of COVID. They've rescheduled most of those dates for a run of shows for the summer and fall of 2021 instead, with newly added dates, too, including multi-night runs in Nashville, Noblesville (IN), Atlantic City, Gorge Amphitheatre, Vegas, and more.

CRUMB

New York's Crumb just released new album Ice Melt and have now announced a fall tour that kicks off October 15 in Richmond, VA and includes stops in Nashville, Atlanta, Miami for III Points, Orlando, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Minneapolis, Chicago, Philly, DC and NYC (Brooklyn Steel on 11/7). They've also got California dates opening for Chicano Batman: LA's Shrine Expo Hall on 11/12 and San Francisco's The Warfield on 11/13. All dates are here.

SONS OF KEMET

UK group Sons of Kemet release a new album, Black To The Future, this Friday, and have announced they'll tour North America in Spring 2022, hitting DC, Philly, NYC, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco.

NICK WATERHOUSE

Retro R&B artist Nick Waterhouse will be on tour in August for a string of City Winery shows in Boston, NYC (8/17), Philly, DC, Nashville, Atlanta and Chicago. Then he'll be out in November for shows in San Diego, Phoenix, Berkeley, Portland, and Seattle. All dates are here and check out the animated video for new single "B. Santa Ana, 1986":

SYLVAN ESSO

Sylvan Esso will be on tour this fall, including dates with Samia, Local Natives and Lido Pimienta.

SAMIA

In addition to West Coast dates opening for Sylvan Esso in September, Samia also has Midwest and East Coast headlining shows (Savannah Conley opens) including Chicago, Philly, Allston, NYC (Bowery Ballroom on 10/2), DC, Nashville and more.

LOCAL NATIVES

Local Natives will be playing a couple California shows in late summer, helping The Greek Theatre reopen its two locations: Los Angeles' Greek Theatre on August 14 and Berkeley's Greek Theater on September 9 which is with Samia and headliners Sylvan Esso.

TORRES

Torres has a new album out in July and will tour to support it -- the U.S. run that begins in late August at Fairfield, CT's StageOne (8/29) and wraps up in October at NYC's Bowery Ballroom (10/21) with Sarah Jaffe.

HOLLYWOOD BOWL 2021 SEASON

Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl canceled their 2020 season due to the pandemic (for the first time ever in their history) but will be back this year and have announced their 2021 season, featuring a mix of pop, jazz, and classical concerts, as well as film screenings with live orchestra scores. Shows include Kamasi Washington & Earl Sweatshirt, Thundercat & Flying Lotus, James Blake with an orchestra, and more.

BLUE NOTE JAZZ FESTIVAL 2021

NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club is reopening this summer and are doing so with the 2021 Blue Note Jazz Festival that from June 15 - August 15. In addition to shows at the Blue Note club, the festival will also present three shows at SummerStage in Central Park. Performers include George Clinton with Parliament-Funkadelic, Digable Planets, Robert Glasper and more.

ELA MINUS

Ela Minus, who released her first album for Domino Records in 2020, will be on tour this year, playing headline shows in Denver, DC, Atlanta, Brooklyn (Elsewhere on 10/20), Los Angeles (The Roxy on 10/24), and an appearances at Miami's III Points Fest. In 2022, Ela will open West Coast dates on the Caribou tour. Head here for all dates.

BIG THIEF

Big Thief have announced a fall U.S. tour,kicking off September 7 in Louisville, KY and including shows in Indianapolis, St. Louis, Lawrence, Dallas, Austin, Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, Atlanta, Raleigh, Buffalo, Burlington, Northampton, Philly and NYC at Governors Ball.

WILL SHEFF / DAMIEN JURADO

Will Sheff of Okkervil River will be out on a co-headlining tour with Damien Jurado where they'll each play solo sets. Stops include Evanston, IL, Louisville, Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte, Woodstock NY, Boston, Brooklyn, Oakland, Big Sur, Portland and more.

JON SPENCER & THE HITMAKERS

Jon Spencer & The Hitmakers, which includes Bob Bert (Sonic Youth, Pussy Galore), Sam Coomes (Quasi, Heatmiser), and M Sord, will be on the road this fall starting October 8 in Cleveland, with shows in Pittsburgh, Columbus, Louisville, Nashville, Atlanta, raleigh, Baltimore and more. Head here for all dates.

HOT MULLIGAN, PRINCE DADDY & THE HYENA, SINCERE ENGINEER & SUPER AMERICAN

Here's a very cool four-band punk/emo/DIY bill hitting the road this fall: Hot Mulligan, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Sincere Engineer, and Super American. The shows begin on November 13 in Minneapolis and continue through mid-December, stopping in Denver, Vancouver, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Boston, NYC, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit and more, before wrapping up in Chicago on December 17. All dates here.

MONSTERS OF ROCK CRUISE

The 2022 Monsters of Rock Cruise sets sail February 9 from Miami, hitting the Bahamas and Haiti before returning on February 14. Alice Cooper headlines and the lineup also includes Queensrÿche, Skid Row, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, L.A. Guns, Kix, Winger, Michael Monroe, Great White, Loudness, Vixen, and more.

KORN

Korn will be hitting the road in the US this summer; they've just announced a new 28-date tour. It kicks off on August 5 in West Palm Beach, FL

DESERT DAZE PRESENTING 2021 SHOWS AT PAPPY & HARRIETS

After not being able to hold a 2020 edition because of COVID, Desert Daze has announced its 2021 return, albeit in a different form than usual. Instead of holding a single festival, they'll present a series of shows at Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneertown, CA, during October and November. The shows run from October 17-November 23, and artists are still to be announced.