Tour news: Spoon, Incubus, Jason Isbell, Bikini Kill openers, Marc Ribot, more

SPOON

Spoon's tour for new album Lucifer on the Sofa (get it on vinyl) starts in just a couple weeks and they've added additional shows in Sacramento, San Francisco and St. Paul. The tour his NYC on April 16 at Hammerstein Ballroom. All dates are here.

PEARL JAM

Pearl Jam have finally rescheduled their Gigaton tour, which was originally supposed to happen in 2020 but got postponed due to the pandemic. West Coast dates are in May, and they'll hit the rest of the country in September.

THE ROLLING STONES

Having returned to the stage with a North American tour last year, following COVID and drummer Charlie Watts' death, The Rolling Stones have now announced the Europe/UK 'SIXTY' tour, which celebrates the band's 60th anniversary. A press release says they'll be "staging a new show and a brand new ‘SIXTY’ production," and "it wouldn’t be a Rolling Stones gig without some surprises each night and a selection of unexpected tracks from their formidable arsenal of songs will also be popping up in the set list."

INCUBUS / SUBLIME WITH ROME

Incubus have announced a summer tour that will have them out with Sublime with Rome as well as The Aquadolls. The tour kicks off July 24 in West Palm Beach and wraps up September 3 in Bend, OR. NYC-area shows happen at Jones Beach on July 31 and PNC Bank Arts Center on August 6. Head here for all dates.

ALEXISONFIRE

Alexisonfire recently revealed that they have their first album in 13 years on the way, and now they've announced a tour supporting it.

BIKINI KILL OPENERS (BLEACHED, HUNX, BIG JOANIE, MORE)

Bikini Kill start their 2022 tour on April 26 in Pioneertown, CA and they've announced openers. Joining them at various points along the way will be Bleached, Hunx & His Punx, Big Joanie, Ribbon Stage (including NYC's Rooftop at Pier 17 on July 8), Lithics, Mecca Normal, and more. Head here for all dates and details.

YEAH YEAH YEAHS

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced their first UK shows in over nine years, one in Manchester on June 5 with English Teacher and one in London on June 7 with Dry Cleaning and Anika... and they also promised to play new songs at the shows! Maybe this means a followup to 2013's Mosquito is on the way?

JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit have just announced summer tour dates that will have them out in July and August with stops in Williamsburg, VA, Houston, Charleston, WV, Bethlehem, PA, Selbyville, DE, Wilmington, NC and more.

THE KILLS

The Kills have announced NYC and L.A. shows happening in June.

YEULE

yeule, aka Singapore-born, London-based artist Nat Ćmiel, had been scheduled to play some US shows this month supporting their new album Glitch Princess. Those dates have now been postponed to July, including a Brooklyn show at National Sawdust on July 29, which is now sold out. They've also added new dates to their schedule, including a second NYC show.

MARC RIBOT

Marc Ribot has announced a four-show residency at Brooklyn's Public Records:

3.15 Marc Ribot + Cyril Atef (drums)

3.22 Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog

3.29: Marc Ribot Trio w/ Anna Abondolo (bass) + Chad Taylor (drums)

4.05: Marc Ribot - The Jazz Beens w/ Greg Lewis (b3 organ) + Joe Dyson (drums)

Marc's also playing Knoxville, TN's Big Ears festival this month and has other solo and Ceramic Dog shows on the horizon as well. All his upcoming dates are here.

TROPICAL FUCK STORM

Tropical Fuck Storm just released a collab EP with King Gizzard, and they'll be touring North America in the fall.

JACKSON BROWNE

Jackson Browne was a surprise guest at Love Rocks NYC last week at Beacon Theater. He'll return to that iconic venue for four shows on July 26, 27, 30 & 31, as part of his summer tour. Head here for all tour dates.

LIMBS / GREYHAVEN / THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS

Post-hardcore/metalcore bands LIMBS, Greyhaven, and The Callous Daoboys have announced a US tour together. It runs through June, with stops in Amityville, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Austin, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago, and more.