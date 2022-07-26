Tour news: St Vincent, Girl Talk, Pokey LaFarge, Stars, Varials / Boundaries, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

ST. VINCENT

St Vincent has added a few headline shows to her 2022 schedule: Albany on September 14, Tempe on September 30, and Las Vegas on October 1. She's also supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers and Roxy Music on tour, and her dates with Roxy include NYC's Madison Square Garden on September 12. All dates are here.

POKEY LAFARGE

Pokey LaFarge will be on tour with Taylor Rae in August, including stops in Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Grand Rapids, Moline and more.

NIKKI LANE

Nikki Lane's anticipated first album in over five years, Denim & Diamonds, comes out in September, and she's announced new North American tour dates supporting it. The fall and winter headlining shows run from September into early November, and pick up again from late November through December.

GIRL TALK

Girl Talk has announced a fall tour that includes stops on Richmond, Detroit, Tulsa, San Francisco, Orlanda, Nashville, and more. Head here for all dates.

PRIMAVERA L.A. "PRIMAVERA IN THE CITY"

Many of the acts playing Primavera Sound L.A. will also be playing "Primavera in the City" club shows, including Stereolab, Darkside, Jehnny Beth, Drain Gang, and CHAI.

STARS

Stars have had to cancel their September tour. They write, "Due to unforeseen circumstances we are devastated to announce the cancellation of our September tour. Stars has cancelled one show in our 22 year career and it was because of a heavy storm. A storm of a different kind, we do this with a heavy heart and our mental health in mind. We love you. We promise we will be back as soon as we can."

JAMES BRANDON LEWIS

Saxophonist James Brandon Lewis, who just signed to ANTI-, has a few West Coast dates in August, playing Oakland, San Diego and Los Angeles.

GEL

NJ hardcore band Gel have dates coming up, including California shows this weekend, a Northeast run with Exhibition in September, and two shows with Soft Kill in October: one in Chicago and one at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 21. Korine and Melissa are on that MHOW show too.

VARIALS / BOUNDARIES / ORTHODOX / DISTINGUISHER

Metalcore bands Varials, Boundaries, Orthodox, and Distinguisher are hitting the road this fall, including NYC-area shows at Asbury Park's House of Independents on 10/7 and Brooklyn's Meadows on 10/14. A few dates are also with the reunited Dr. Acula.

LOMA PRIETA

Loma Prieta haven't released a new album in seven years, but they just returned with a new single ahead of a tour that begins this weekend.

