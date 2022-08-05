Tour news: Steve Lacy, Omar Apollo / Ravyn Lenae, Live Skull, Sofia Kourtesis, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

STEVE LACY

Tickets for Steve Lacy's tour went on sale today and many dates sold out immediately, including NYC's Terminal 5 (10/17). He's added additional dates in some cities, including NYC (Brooklyn Steel on 10/16 which sold out too). All dates are here.

OMAR APOLLO / RAVYN LENAE

Omar Apollo has announced a fall tour with Ravyn Lenae that kicks off October 21 in San Diego and wraps up November 29 in Toronto. The NYC show happens November 26 at Kings Theatre. All dates are here and you can watch the video for "Highlight" from the deluxe edition of his album IVORY (Marfil) that's out next week via Warner Music.

SOFIA KOURTESIS

Berlin based, Peruvian artist Sofia Kourtesis will be on tour in September, with DJ sets in Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, DC, Philly and San Francisco. Brooklyn gets a full-on live performance on 9/21 at Public Records.

TIGERS JAW / HEART ATTACK MAN / GLITTERER

After they wrap up their run supporting The Gaslight Anthem, Tigers Jaw will return to the road for a headlining trek in November. It's a great bill all around with support from Heart Attack Man and Tigers Jaw's old pal Ned Russin (of Title Fight)'s Glitterer project.

LIVE SKULL

NYC noise rock vets Live Skull are back in action and will be on tour in September, with stops in Pittsburgh, Chicago, Minneapolis, Lincoln, Kansas City (MO), Cincinnati, Detroit, Buffalo, Kingston, Baltimore and Brooklyn (9/30 at No Aloha). Head here for all dates.

LOCAL H

Local H will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2002 album ‘Here Comes the Zoo‘ on tour this fall.

TIM CAPELLO (THE LOST BOYS)

Saxophonist Tim Cappello, who you may know as the "shirtless sax man" in '80s vampire flick The Lost Boys or from his long stint in Tina Turner's band, is on tour now.

ROCKS OFF CONCERT CRUISES

Summer in NYC means Rocks Off Concert Cruises and there are some good ones in the punk and ska realm coming up this month and next, including H2O, The Slackers, Murphy's Law and more.