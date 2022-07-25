Tour news: Stevie Nicks, Adele, The Cult, Silversun Pickups, and more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

STEVIE NICKS

Stevie Nicks has announced the second leg of her 2022 tour, which starts September 19 in Mansfield, MA and includes stops in L.A., Nashville, Tampa and more. Vanessa Carlton will join on all dates. Stevie plays Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now festival in September -- head here for her full schedule.

ADELE VEGAS RESIDENCY

Adele has rescheduled her "Weekends with Adele" Las Vegas residency -- which she postponed at the last minute due to the pandemic -- which will now run November 18 through March 25, 2023. There's a Refunded Fans Presale starting August 10 and a Verified Fans Presale that starts August 11. Details are here.

MAGGIE ROGERS

Maggie Rogers' new album Surrender is out Friday (7/29) via Capitol Records, and to celebrate she's announced an intimate NYC show happening on the eve of its release.

PULP

Britpop icons Pulp are reuniting for shows in 2023, which will be their first in 11 years.

SORRY

UK group Sorry have announced a fall North American tour in support of their upcoming sophomore album, Anywhere But Here.

CHICKFACTOR 30TH ANNIVERSARY SHOWS

chickfactor, the indiepop zine founded by Gail O'Hara and Pam Berry in 1992, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with special shows in NYC and London.

BOBBY WEIR & WOLF BROS

The Grateful Dead’s Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros will tour the US this fall, including a trio of San Francisco dates to celebrate Weir’s 75th birthday.

WILLIE NELSON

Willie Nelson is currently on his Outlaw Music Fest tour, and while in the Northeast in September he'll stop in NYC to play SummerStage in Central Park.

BROOKLYN FOLK FEST 2022

The 2022 edition of the Brooklyn Folk Festival happens October 21-23 at St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church, featuring live performances (Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, Amythyst Kiah), film screenings, talks, workshops, family events, and more

THE CULT

The Cult wrap up their tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus this week, and have announced more dates starting September 15 in Vancouver, with shows in Calgary, Des Moines, Omaha, Kansas City, Houston, Austin, Los Angeles and more. Most new dates are with King Woman, with BRMC returning to join them for a few of the shows as well. All dates are here.

SILVERSUN PICKUPS

Silversun Pickups have announced details of their 2022 North American tour for upcoming album Physical Thrills. Dates include NJ's Wellmont Theater on 11/5 and Webster Hall on 11/6. Head here for all dates.

NARROW HEAD

Texas band Narrow Head will be taking their widescreen brand of rock on tour this September and October, with The Berries and Bedlooked joining on the West Coast and Temple of Angels and Bleed joining on the East Coast. The NYC date is October 21 at TV Eye.

ZZ TOP

Texas boogie rock legends ZZ Top are currently on the road with Willie Nelson as part of his 2022 Outlaw Music Festival tour, but they've just announced fall headline dates in support of new album RAW.

DIY SUPERBOWL

Philadelphia music collective 4333 is throwing the DIY Super Bowl, a two-day festival happening at Philly's Ukie Club on August 26-27. All profits from the fest will go to The Trevor Project and the Transgender Legal Defense Fund, and the lineup features Kississippi, Sweet Pill, Wife Boy, and XXIIIXXX on Friday, and Snowing, Oolong, Short Fictions, Ugli, and Lisa on Saturday.