Tour news: Sunflower Bean, TV Girl / Jordana, Matt Rogers, The Tubes, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

SUNFLOWER BEAN

They've got three Northeast dates in December in Burlington, Hamden and POrtsmouth, and will be back on the road in Mrach, with shows in Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Nashville and more. All dates are here and watch the video for new single "Baby Don't Cry" below:

--

TV GIRL / JORDANA

L.A. arch pop group TV Girl and NYC's Jordana begin their tour together tonight at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg (sold out), and from there stops include Pittsburgh, Detroit, Milwaukee, Dallas, Asutin, San Diego, Boise, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. Jordana also has a headlining NYC show at Mercury Lounge on January 13. All dates are here, and you can listen to Jordana's collab EP with TV Girl here:

ANGÉLIQUE KIDJO

Angélique Kidjo released an excellent new album, ’Mother Nature,’ in June, and she has shows supporting it scheduled through 2022.

AIMEE MANN

Aimee Mann hasn't announced a full tour supporting her new album ’Queens of the Summer Hotel’ yet, but she'll be in NYC later this year for a run of four shows to close out the year.

MEWITHOUTYOU

mewithoutYou have once again announced dates for their Brother, Sister tour, which has been pushed back more than once due to COVID. The partially-belated 15th anniversary run will go down in December and January.

CANNIBAL CORPSE

Death metal veterans Cannibal Corpse have announced a 2022 tour in support of their recently released 15th album, Violence Unimagined. It's with their Metal Blade labelmates Whitechapel (whose new album Kin arrives this month) and Revocation, plus Shadow of Intent.

LA LUZ

La Luz release their new, self-titled album next week, and will be on tour later this fall starting with Austin's Levitation Festival. The band have just announced more shows, including East Coast dates in 2022, starting in Philadelphia on March 2 and running through March 19 in DC.

BAMBARA (OPENING FOR NOTHING)

Bambara have announced Love On My Mind, a six-song mini-LP that will be out February 25 via Wharf Cat. Before that, they'll be on the road with Nothing, and also have a Brooklyn headline show in May.

THE TUBES

Glam / new wave vets The Tubes will bring "She's a Beauty," "White Punks on Dope," and more on tour starting later this month with stops in NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on 10/22), Cincinnati, Chicago, Omaha and more. Head here for all dates.

ANGEL DU$T

Angel Du$t are on tour now opening for Mannequin Pussy alongside Pinkshift, and that tour will soon be in NYC for shows at Music Hall of Williamsburg on 10/28 (sold out) and Bowery Ballroom on 10/30 (tickets). Angel Du$t have now revealed that they'll hang around NYC for a headlining show on November 1 at Brooklyn Made.

MATT ROGERS

Comedian Matt Rogers will be bringing his show "Have You Heard of Christmas?" to cities around the U.S. this holiday season, including Chicago, Los Angeles (12/10 & 12/11 @ Hollywood Imrpov), San Francisco, Brooklyn (12/17 @ The Bell House), NYC (12/19 & 12/20 @ Joe's Pub), and Washington, DC.

SKRILLEX

Skrillex is playing an intimate, for him at least, one-off in Brooklyn on October 27 at Avant Gardner with Wax Motif and Noodz. It's his first show here in four years.