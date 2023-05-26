Tour news: Surprise Chef, Linda Lindas, Kevin McDonald (KitH),Toad the Wet Sprocket, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

SURPRISE CHEF

Australia's jazzy Surprise Chef are back with a new EP, Friendship, and will soon be on their summer North American tour which starts next week in Minneapolis and includes stops in Chicago, Ferndale, Toronto, Rochester, Boston, Philly, Baltimore, NYC (Bowery Ballroom on June 17 with Edan and The Shacks) and more. Many shows are with Alanna Royale.

DANZIG

Danzig will perform his classic 1988 self-titled debut album on tour this summer with Behemoth, Twin Temple, and Midnight.

PULP

Britpop greats Pulp kicked off their UK reunion tour tonight and have just added a few more dates, including two new London shows and Manchester with Baxter Dury.

TOAD THE WET SPROCKET / MARCY PLAYGROUND

'90s alt-rock hitmakers Toad the Wet Sprocket just released new album All I Want and will be spending the summer on tour, including dates with Marcy Playground. All dates are here.

CHRIS STAMEY (THE DB'S)

Chris Stamey of The dB's will release a new album in June and has a few tour dates that month, too.

MOVEMENTS

Southern California post-hardcore band Movements have announced their third album, Ruckus!, due August 18 (get our exclusive vinyl variant) and will be on tour this fall.

THE LINDA LINDAS

The Linda Lindas are on tour now and over Memorial Day Weekend will play Adjacent Festival and Boston Calling. Right After that, the group will perform at the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee, taking place in National Harbor, Maryland on May 30 at 2 PM Eastern. They've got a full summer of touring too, including dates with Paramore and Foals -- all dates are here.

KEVIN MCDONALD (KIDS IN THE HALL) W/ DAVE FOLEY & MORE

Kids in the Hall's Kevin McDonald is performing a rock opera, Superstar, at Brooklyn's The Bell House on August 31. "]It's like Tommy - if Tommy only had two chords and the guy who played Tommy couldn't sing." The cast includes fellow KITH member Dave Foley, plus Jean Grae, Dave HIll, Julie Klausner, John Wlaysewski and more.

BIG FREEDIA

Big Freedia’s tour includes Re:SET shows with LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, IDLES, and more, as well as LadyLand Festival in NYC, which features Honey Dijon, Peaches, and others. She's got a new album on the way, too.

POOL KIDS

Pool Kids just wrapped up a run of shows with PUP and Beach Bunny, and they begin their first-ever headlining tour in July, with Sydney Sprague and Chase Petra joining them. They've added a few new dates to that run, in NYC, Boston, and Pittsburgh.

ALLEGRA KRIEGER

New York singer-songwriter Allegra Krieger has announced a new LP, I Keep My Feet On The Fragile Plane, due out on July 21 via Double Double Whammy and has a few live dates as well.

HANNAH JADAGU

Hannah Jadagu announced a fall tour last month, and after playing a release show at Baby's All Right on Saturday (5/20), she's now added a new NYC date to the trip.

Check our Tour Dates category for more.