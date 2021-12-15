Tour news: SUUNS, Trombone Shorty, Tyondai Braxton, Depressive Silence, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

TROMBONE SHORTY'S VOODOO THREAUXDOWN

Trombone Shorty announced the "Voodoo Threauxdown" Tour, which is with Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, George Porter Jr & Dumpstaphunk paying tribute to The Meters, Cyril Neville and The Soul Rebels. Dates include a stop at NYC's SummerStage in Central Park on June 13, Colorado's Red Rocks on June 28, and L.A. (venue TBA) on August 10. Head here for all dates.

ACTION BRONSON / EARL SWEATSHIRT / BOLDY JAMES & THE ALCHEMIST

Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, and Boldy James & The Alchemist are teaming up for the 'NBA Leather World Tour' in 2022, which is an amazing triple bill. It includes shows in NYC, LA, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, and much more.

SUUNS

Montreal's SUUNS, who released The Witness earlier this year, will be on the road in March for an East Coast / Midwest tour that hits Cambridge, Baltimore, Philly, NYC (Brooklyn Made on 3/6), Detroit, Cleveland, Toronto, and Montreal. All dates are here.

WEAKENED FRIENDS & FRANKIE ROSE (SUPPORTING WE WERE PROMISED JETPACKS)

We Were Promised Jetpacks will be in North America in March and April and the tour just got better as Weakened Friends are opening the Mar 9 - April 12 shows, while Frankie Rose will open the April 13-16 dates, including the tour capper at Brooklyn's Elsewhere (4/16). All dates are here.

TYONDAI BRAXTON "MULTIPLAY" RESIDENCY

Former Battles member Tyondai Braxton recently shared his first new music in a few years and along with that, he's just announced a monthly "Multiplay" residency at Brooklyn's Pubilc Records from January - March where he'll collaborate with Leila Bordreuil (1/12), Lea Bertucci & Ben Vida (2/9), and Greg Fox (3/16).

TWIN SHADOW

Twin Shadow has announced his first live dates in two years, saying, "There are so many things we missed out on in the last two years and the thing I’ve missed the most is seeing the beautiful faces of my fans in the venues all over America." He has shows in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Brooklyn (February 19 at Elsewhere Hall) lined up; see all dates here.

ANAMANAGUCHI 'SCOTT PILGRIM TOUR'

Back in November, chiptune vets Anamanaguchi announced a couple of California shows performing the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game soundtrack, which they scored and which was released in 2010 alongside Edgar Wright's film adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel series. Those dates are now sold out, so they've added second shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as dates across the country.

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM / FULL OF HELL / UADA TOUR CANCELED

Bummer news. Wolves in the Throne Room's 2022 headlining tour with Full of Hell and Uada has been cancelled for "personal reasons."

DEPRESSIVE SILENCE

Cult German 90s dungeon synth act Depressive Silence are apparently playing a pair of rare shows in NYC on April 15 & 16, 2022. Stay tuned for more details.

FREDDIE GIBBS (W/ MIKE, ZACK FOX, REDVEIL)

The great Gary, Indiana rapper Freddie Gibbs is making headlines today for allegedly getting into a fight with Jim Jones' crew in Miami last night (12/14), and he also announced the headlining 'Space Rabbit Tour' for 2022 with support coming from MIKE, Zack Fox, and Redveil, varying by date.

JHAY CORTEZ

Latin trap artist Jhay Cortez released Timelezz back in September, and now he's announced the Timelezz Tour, which hits major U.S. cities in April and May.

DRUG CHURCH / ONE STEP CLOSER / SOUL BLIND / LURK

Drug Church have announced a 2022 headlining North American tour in support of their upcoming album Hygiene, which arrives 3/11 via Pure Noise (pre-order on limited red/black splatter vinyl). They've also put together an amazing undercard, featuring One Step Closer, Soul Blind, and LURK.

OTOBOKE BEAVER

Japanese garage punks Otoboke Beaver have announced the SUPER CHAMPON 2022 Tour which includes their first full-length trek across North America.

THE AVALANCHES POSTPONE TOUR

Because of ”ongoing personal health issues,” The Avalanches’ tour has been postponed from February and March to September and October of 2022.

ADULT MOM / SIR BABYGIRL

Adult Mom has announced their first show of 2022, a Brooklyn date with Sir Babygirl.

AZIZ ANSARI

Aziz Ansari will close out the year and begin 2022 on the road on his ”Last Minute Tour,” which runs through late December into January.

WILL HOGE / GEOFF RICKLY

Alt-country veteran Will Hoge has announced a 2022 tour, part of which will be opened by Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly. It also includes dates with Meaghan Farrell and Liz Longley.

JOHN DARNIELLE (MOUNTAIN GOATS) BOOK TOUR

The Mountain Goats' John Darnielle will release a new novel, Devil House, on January 25, and has revealed dates for an early 2022 book tour surrounding its release.