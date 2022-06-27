Tour news: Swami John Reis, Ondara, John Moreland, Son Little, Stephen Marley, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

SWAMI JOHN REIS HOT SNAKES/DRIVE LIKE JEHU)

Swami John Reis of Hot Snakes and Drive Like Jehu will be supporting this year's debut solo album, Ride the Wild Night, with West Coast tour dates in August. Stops include Sacramento, San Francisco, Long Beach, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

SUMMER WALKER

Summer Walker is playing a few festivals this summer and fall, two in the UK along with Day N Vegas and Essence Festival, and now she's announced a couple of headlining shows between them, including one in NYC.

TOO MUCH JOY

Alt rock vets Too Much Joy returned in 2020 with their first album in 24 years, and they've just announced its follow-up, along with their first live shows in 15 years.

STEPHEN MARLEY

Reggae artist Stephen Marley has announce more dates for his summer tour, including Park City, Chicago, Detroit, multiple Florida shows and more. All dates are listed here.

JOHN MORELAND / CAROLINE SPENCE

Country singer John Moreland will release new album Birds in the Ceiling on July 22, and he's just announced a fall tour in support. New dates are with Caroline Spence and kick off September 29 in Memphis, including shows in Knoxville, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Louisville, Grand Rapids and more. He's got shows this summer too, including the Newport Folk Festival. All dates are listed here.

GATHERING OF THE JUGGALOS

Insane Clown Posse's annual Faygo-flavored festival goes down in August at Ohio’s Legend Valley, and the full lineup has arrived, with lots of new performers.

SON LITTLE

Son Little will release a new album, Like Neptune in September, and will be on tour this fall. Dates include a Brooklyn show at Elsewhere on December 16. Head here for all dates.

ONDARA

Ondara will support his upcoming album Spanish Villager No: 3 on tour this fall with stops in Chicago, Minneapolis, Philly, NYC (Bowery Ballroom on 9/14 and Music Hall of Williamsburg on 9/16), Montreal, Toronto, Nashville, Augin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver and more.

OUTLINE: SUMMER

The summer edition of Knockdown Center's Seasonal multi-disciplinary concert series Outline includes Lightning Bolt, Injury Reserve, Spirit of the Beehive, and more.

THE BIG CLIMATE THING

Climate Control Projects, in partnership with Brian Eno's EarthPercent, has announced a new three-day festival in NYC, The Big Climate Thing, happening on September 16-18 at Forest Hills Stadium, and the lineup features Khruangbin, HAIM, The Roots, Sheryl Crow, The Flaming Lips, Gary Clark Jr., Courtney Barnett, Princess Nokia, Antibalas, Bonny Light Horseman, Guster, Mykki Blanco, Pom Pom Squad, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, The Weather Station, Valerie June, and more.