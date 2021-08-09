Tour news: System of a Down / Faith No More, girl in red, The Soul Rebels, Mac Sabbath, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

SYSTEM OF A DOWN / FAITH NO MORE / RUSSIAN CIRCLES

System of a Down have added a few more West Coast dates to their fall tour: Las Vegas on October 15 at T-Mobile Arena, Fresno on October 16 at Save Mart Center, and October 18 at Oakland Arena. Tickets for those go on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 AM Pacific and all date are here.

GIRL IN RED

Scandinavian pop star girl in red has added more dates to her fall US tour, including stops at Austin City Limits, Firefly Festival, All Things Go, and Music Midtown. She'll be back in 2022 for more shows including Nashville, DC, NYC (Brooklyn Steel on 3/14 & 3/15), Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Dallas, Austin, San Francisco and more. Head here for all dates.

OSEES

OSEES just helped Austin's Hotel Vegas celebrate its 10-and-a-half year anniversary with a pair of shows this past weekend, and will play Psycho Las Vegas next week before launching a proper U.S. tour in the fall that includes a sold-out Halloween show at L.A.'s Teragram Ballroom. The band have just announced a couple more Los Angeles shows for December.

NAS

Nas will play a benefit show for NYC food rescue organization City Harvest in his home borough of Queens at Forest Hills Stadium on September 23. "I am looking forward to returning to stage for a performance in my hometown—especially since it supports a cause a care deeply about," Nas said.

THE SOUL REBELS

The Soul Rebels will soon be out on Part 1 of their Epic Vibes tour, kicking off in Milwaukee on September 7 with dates across the country through November, wrapping up with shows in NYC (Brooklyn Made on 11/20) and Woodstock, NY (Levon Helm Studios on 11/21). There are also a few other 2021 dates late in the year (Memphis, New Orleans) and they'll be back out in February for West Coast shows. All dates are here.

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS

The Mountain Goats released Dark In Here in June, and they recently began a tour supporting it, playing their first shows since February of 2020. They've now announced a new NYC-area show, at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on Saturday, October 23. You can get tickets early now on BrooklynVegan Presale: use the password CAVE.

BRANDI CARLILE

With new album In These Silent Days, due out October 1, Brandie Carlile will be on tour soon but she's just announced a very special NYC show where she'll perform Joni Mitchell's Blue in full at Carnegie Hall.

NEW ORLEANS JAZZ FEST POSTPONED TO 2022

The 2021 edition will not happen ”as a result of the current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency.” 2022 dates have been announced in its place.

D.R.U.G.S. / CRAIG OWENS SOLO DATES W/ GEOFF RICKLY

Craig Owens re-activated D.R.U.G.S. (aka Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows) last year and has been planning to release a new album in 2021, which would be his first since their 2011 debut. D.R.U.G.S. will be touring this fall including shows in Asbury Park (House of Independents on 10/27), Brooklyn (Knitting Factory on October 29 and Detroit (Saint Andrew's Hall on 11/4). More dates are still to be announced, but before those shows, Owens will be out with Geoff Rickly this month, including dates in Fort Wayne, Louisville, DC, Scranton, Poughkeepsie, Albany, Asbury Park (House of Independents on 8/25) and more.

MAC SABBATH

Mac Sabbath, the fast food themed Black Sabbath tribute band, are making deliveries this summer and fall, including shows in San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, SLC, Denver, Wichita, Milwaukee, Grand Rapids, Louisville, NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on 9/16), Philly, DC, Cleveland, Nashville, Durham, Atlanta, Memphis, New Orleans, El Paso, Los Angeles (Teragram Ballroom on 11/5), and more. Part of the tour is with Speedealer and Lung. All dates are here.

LIMP BIZKIT CANCEL TOUR

After postponing their August 6 show at Stone Pony Summer Stage an hour before doors were set to open, Limp Bizkit have now cancelled the remainder of their August tour, as well, citing "an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band."

BLACK MAGNET / TRACE AMOUNT

Oklahoma City's industrial/metal/goth group Black Magnet will be on the road with Trace Amount in December for a weeks' worth of East Coast and Midwest shows. "After ‘Hallucination Scene’ was released we had to cancel a full U.S. tour as well as a year of touring plans due to the pandemic," say Black Magnet. "We couldn’t be more excited to hit the road and finally execute live what we’ve had planned now for 2 years. We will be playing some new songs on this tour, as well as dropping a new single and music video right before." Dates kick off in Brooklyn at Saint Vitus on 12/15 and the tour goes from there to Philly, Boston, Cleveland, Chicago and Indianapolis. All dates are here.

SAM EVIAN

Having just announced a new album, Sam Evian will be on tour this fall, including stops in Boston, Asbury Park, Philly, Providence, and more.