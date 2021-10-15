Tour news: SZA, Jason Isbell, 311, Anthony Green & Jon Simmons, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

SZA

SZA will be playing a few "intimate performances" in November, hitting Houston, Austin and Dallas before leaving Texas for Denver and Salt Lake City before winding up at Day N Vegas Fest. All dates are here.

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT (WITH ADIA VICTORIA AND SHAWN COLVIN)

Jason Isbell, who just released an album of Georgia artist covers, will be on the road in 2022, including January dates with Shawn Colvin in Knoxville, Asheville, Louisville, Columbus, Wilmington, Charlotte, and Augusta; and February/March dates with Adia Victoria in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Vancouver, Seattle, Bellingham, POrtland, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City. Head here for all dates.

COLIN BLUNSTONE (THE ZOMBIES)

The Zombies' Colin Blunstone is reissuing his 1971 solo debut, One Year, for its 50th anniversary and to celebrate he's playing NYC and L.A. shows where he'll be backed by Joe Wong & The Nite Creatures (which includes Mary Timony and Joey Waronker) along with a chamber orchestra.

ANTHONY GREEN (CIRCA SURVIVE) / JON SIMMONS (BALANCE & COMPOSURE)

Circa Survive's Anthony Green will be playing a few solo shows in November with Creeks, aka Balance & Composure's Jon Simmons. It's three stops in the Northeast: Pawtucket, Newhaven and Millersville, PA. Get the full schedule here, and Circa Survive are on the road starting next week.

311

311 are on their Live From The Ride Tour, with West Coast dates this weekend including the Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley on Sunday (10/17) with Iration and Iya Terra. Other dates include Irvine, San Diego, and then a Halloween Weekend in Colorado with shows in Boulder, Denver and Estes Park on actual Halloween for a show at the Stanley Hotel (aka where The Shining was filmed). All dates are here.

COLDPLAY

Having recently played some very intimate shows, and with their new album out now, Coldplay have now announced a low carbon 2022 stadium world tour with support from H.E.R. on almost all dates.