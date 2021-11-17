Tour news: Talib Kweli, Kool Keith, Wale, Ed Schrader’s Music Beat, The Hollies, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

TALIB KWELI

Talib Kweli has a bunch of upcoming shows, including dates in Portland, ME and Hampton, NH this weekend, and a show in Philly later this month. In 2022 he's join Diplo at Red Rocks, and has a four night run at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club from March 3-6. Head here for all dates.

THE HOLLIES

The Hollies, which features original guitarist Tony Hicks and drummer Bobby Elliott, will be going on a 60th anniversary tour in 2022 which is their first U.S. shows in two decades. Dates include Morristown, DC, NYC's Town Hall on 4/5, Chicago and Los Angeles' Saban Theatre on 4/9. All dates are here.

THE ZOMBIES

Psychedelic/baroque pop legends The Zombies will return to the US this spring.

WALE

Wale has announced the Under a Blue Moon Tour which kicks off January 12 in Nashville and includes stops in Atlanta, Baltimore, Philly, NYC (Webster Hall on 1/24), Boston, Detroit, Chicago, and more. All dates are here.

KOOL KEITH

The even ultramagnetic Kool Keith has a pair of dates on the books in December, playing Brooklyn club Drom on December 10 and Chicago's Empty Bottle on December 11.

SHINER

Shiner helped shape the heavy music / shoegaze crossover back in the '90s and early 2000s, and they made a great comeback with 2020's Schadenfreude, their first album in 19 years. Now they've announced a tour for 2021 and 2022, including dates with fellow heavy shoegazers Spotlights, and post-hardcore veteran Jonah Matranga's Onelinedrawing project.

ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT

Baltimore's Ed Schrader's Music Beat have spring dates to look forward to as they tour around SXSW, playing Richmond, Raleigh, Atlanta, Knoxville, Dallas, Albuquerque, Denver, Boise, Portland, San Francisco, Sacramento, Costa Mesa, Los Angeles (Zebulon on 4/9), El Paso, Norman, St Louis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Philly, Brooklyn (Union Pool on 4/23), and homecoming show in Baltimore. Head here for all ESMB dates.

THE CRIBS

The Cribs‘ 2022 tour kicks off January 31 in Anaheim and wraps up with two NYC shows on February 19 & 20.

MARINA ALLEN

Marina Allen, who released the terrific Candlepower back in June, has a few East Coast dates next week, hitting Philly on 11/22 and Brooklyn's Knitting Factory on 11/23 with Air Waves.

THE DEAR HUNTER / THE WORLD IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE

Having just wrapped up a headlining tour, The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die are now set to support The Dear Hunter on the road in 2022.

SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY

SeeYouSpaceCowboy are currently on a headlining tour with Greyhaven, Vatican, and Wristmeetrazor; and in 2022 they'll open Senses Fail's tour alongside We Came As Romans and Counterparts.

LIDO PIMIENTA

Lido Pimienta just wrapped up a tour with Sylvan Esso, and she'll be back out on the road in 2022 for headlining dates in North America.

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA / FOXING

Manchester Orchestra have added more dates to their 2022 tour with Foxing (including two in the tristate area), and you can get their new Christmas album on red vinyl now.