Tour news: Tallest Man on Earth, Madi Diaz, Sam Amidon, IDK, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

MADI DIAZ

With her new album out History of a Feeling out next month, Madi Diaz has lined up a short U.S. tour, hitting three cities in California (Paso Robles, Saratoga, Modesto), Evanston, IL, and Nashville, before hooking up with The Tallest Man on Earth for shows in Austin, Knoxville, Asheville, Saxapahaw, Westerly, RI, Woodstock (Levon Helm Studios on 11/17) and Charlton, MA. All dates are here.

THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH

Speaking of The Tallest Man on Earth, in addition to his dates with Madi, he'll be back in North America in 2022 as part of his tour that was supposed to happen in 2020 and has gotten bumped a couple times now. It includes stops in Providence, Boston, New Haven, DC, Richmond, NYC (Webster Hall on March 11 & 12), Philly, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles (The Troubadour on March 30 & 31 and April 1 & 2), and more.

DREAM THEATER

Dream Theater will release their 15th album, studio album, A View From The Top Of The World on October 22 and they'll support it on tour this fall. Dates include stops in Los Angeles (10/30 at Microsoft Theater) Oakland, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Quebec City, Philly, DC, Boston, Brooklyn, Nashville, Dallas, Austin and more.

SAM AMIDON

Sam Amidon will head out on a Northeast tour this fall, Cambridge October 4, with shows in Burlington, Providence, Brattleboro, Northampton, Sellersville, DC, NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on 10/13), Woodstock (The Colony on 11/15), and Portland. All dates are here.

IDK

Maryland artist IDK will embark on the “USEE4YOURSELF” tour across North America this fall, stopping in Boston, NYC (Rolling Loud fest), Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles (The Belasco on 11/6), Chicago, Las Vegas, a NYC headline show (Webster Hall on 11/15), Philly and Silver Spring, MD. Head here for all dates.

KELLY LEE OWENS

Kelly Lee Owens will be in the US in September to tour around her appearance at the Pitchfork Music Festival. She's just added a few more dates, including second shows in NYC, Oakland and Los Angeles, and has added a Philadelphia stop to the tour.

CRACK CLOUD

Vancouver post-punk collective Crack Cloud's fall tour includes their NYC live debut, as well as West Coast shows surrounding their appearance at Desert Daze fest.

KRISTIN HERSH

Throwing Muses' Kristin Hersh will be on tour in November, including Northeast solo dates and West Coast shows with her electric trio.

MY MORNING JACKET'S "ONE BIG HOLIDAY" EXPANDS LINEUP

My Morning Jacket are throwing their concert vacation fest, One Big Holiday, in 2022. It happens on March 2-5, 2022, and they've now expanded the lineup, adding Trampled by Turtles, Washed Out, Fruit Bats, Strand of Oaks, Pachyman, and a DJ set from Patrick Hallahan and David Givan.

88RISING 2021 HEAD IN THE CLOUDS LINEUP

88rising has announced the 2021 edition of their annual Head in the Clouds Festival. It happens in Pasadena, CA at Brookside at the Rose Bowl on November 6 and 7, and Rich Brian, Saweetie, Joji, NIKI, and CL headline. The lineup also features Japanese Breakfast, The Linda Lindas, beabadoobee, Audrey Nuna, Guapdad 4000, Keshi, UMI, warren hue, Ylona Garcia, and more.

UNIFORM / PORTRAYAL OF GUILT / BODY VOID

Three very awesome, very different heavy bands -- Uniform, Portrayal of Guilt, and Body Void -- will hit the road together this fall, making stops in Brooklyn, Boston, DC, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Philly, and more.

CODE ORANGE

Code Orange have announced some headlining US shows, happening in between their tour opening for Slipknot (alongside Killswitch Engage and Fever 333). The headlining dates include support varying by date from Dying Fetus, Show Me The Body, Machine Girl, Year of the Knife, Bathe, Your Spirit Dies, Backside, Portrayal of Guilt, Uniform, New Methods, and more.

REGIONAL JUSTICE CENTER

Regional Justice Center released their killer new LP Crime and Punishment earlier this year, and they've been gearing up to finally return to the stage. They've now revealed that their first show back (and only Northeast show) will be a Crime and Punishment release show at NYC's Market Hotel on August 27 with Jarhead Fertilizer, The Fight, and Junta.

THE CONNELLS

North Carolina alt-rock vets The Connells are gearing up to release their first new album in 20 years, and they'll be playing a few shows in support.