tour news: Tame Impala, Rina Sawayama, Front Bottoms & more

JORMA KAUKONEN PLAYING CT GIG

Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna's Jorma Kaukonen will be playing a pair of shows at Ridgefield Playhouse's outdoor performance space on October 24th (an early show at 4 PM EST and a late show at 7:30 PM EST). Each set will take place under a tent outside the venue with socially-distanced seating. You can view more of the venue's COVID-19 guidelines and purchase tickets here.

RINA SAWAYAMA RESCHEDULES 2021 TOUR

Rina Sawayama's The Dynasty Tour in support of her breakout debut album, has been given new dates for 2021. The tour now begins in San Francisco on September 28 and will travel North America, wrapping up in NYC at Brooklyn Steel on October 24. You can view the full list of dates and purchase tickets here.

THE FRONT BOTTOMS ANNOUNCE MARYLAND AND CT SHOWS

Following their short run of drive-in shows earlier this year, The Front Bottoms have announced that they'll be playing two more — one in Frederick, MD on October 28 and another in Morris, CT on October 29 (at the same venue where acts such as Dinosaur Jr have performed). "Little by little, we're going to play this new record for all of you," the band wrote on their socials. You can view more info and purchase tickets here.

BLACK N' BLUE BOWL RESCHEDULED AGAIN

NY's premiere hardcore fest, Black N' Blue Bowl — which was originally scheduled to take place in May, and later rescheduled for September 5 and 6 — has been rescheduled again. It will now take place on May 16th, 2021, still at new Bushwick venue The Brooklyn Monarch with acts such as Subzero, Sick of it All, Agnostic Front, Gorilla Biscuits, Murphy's Law, Madball, and more. Find out more info and purchase tickets here.

TAME IMPALA RESCHEDULES TOUR TO 2021

Due to the ongoing status of the pandemic, Tame Impala's North American tour (as well as their tours abroad) has been rescheduled for 2021. The tour is set to begin in Mexico City on July 22, 2021 before it heads into the States and The Great White North. Though this tour doesn't make any stops in the Northeast, it does hit DC's at Capital One Arena on October 13, 2021. View the full tour and purchase tickets here.

DEVASTATION ON THE NATION TOUR CANCELED

The 2021 edition of the annual Devastation On The Nation Tour (featuring Rotting Christ, Borknagar, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams, and Imperial Triumphant) has been canceled after attempts to reschedule it. On their decision, the event's organizers wrote on socials,

When we rescheduled the tour we thought that in a year everything would be okay again, but it still is not and we have no clear picture of what the future holds. More and more venues are closing down every month. This virus (COVID-19) has ruined everything for so many bands, musicians, and venues. Even if the tour were to still happen in February/March of 2021, how many more venues will be closed down? What will the capacity restrictions be for each show? How will 3 out of 5 bands from a different country survive here IF the borders reopen? It’s impossible to know and at this point there is no light at the end of the tunnel. We will not reschedule again until we 100% know that it will be possible for the tour to happen and that the bands from outside of the US are able to come here.

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA

Manchester Orchestra just yesterday announced a socially distanced acoustic gig happening at South Farms in Morris, CT on October 17, which is already almost sold out, so they've now added a second date happening one day earlier (10/16) at the same venue as well.