Tour news: Taylor Swift, Justin Quiles, Nickel Creek, Shooter Jennings, Trever Keith (Face to Face), more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

TAYLOR SWIFT

Taylor Swift has added nine shows to her Eras tour, including a fifth date at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on 8/7, plus shows in Paris, Stockholm, Zürich, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw, Vienna and London.

JUSTIN QUILES

Connecticut-born reggaeton singer Justin Quiles has been at it for over a decade and he's got multiple projects; collaborations with Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, and more; but he just now announced his first official US tour. That includes NYC's Irving Plaza on December 14, as well as shows in Connecticut, New Jersey, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and much more. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/30) at 10 AM local with presales beforehand. All dates here.

THE BREEDERS 'LAST SPLASH' TOUR

The Breeders' classic second album Last Splash, featuring "Cannonball," "Divine Hammer," and more, turns 30 in August, and to celebrate they've announced a new deluxe vinyl reissue and a North American tour where they'll play it in full.

PHISH

Phish will be busy in 2023, with a full summer of touring (7 nights at MSG included) and just announced fall shows.

THE ARMED

Detroit collective The Armed have announced new album, Perfect Saviors, as well as a fall tour.

ULRIKA SPACEK / HOLY WAVE

UK band Ulrika Spacek released Compact Trauma, one of our favorite albums of the year so far, back in March, and in support will be touring North America this fall. These will be their first shows on this side of the Atlantic in five years. "We are extremely happy to be making it over in financially challenging times for bands of our size," the band write. They'll be joined on all dates by Texas psych band Holy Wave, whose new album is out in August.

JENNY OWEN YOUNGS

Singer-songwriter Jenny Owen Youngs is back with Avalanche, her first new album in a decade, which is out on September 22 and she'll tour for it, too.

TREVER KEITH (FACE TO FACE)

Trever Keith of Face to Face has announced "Sight and Sound: An Art Exhibition And Acoustic Performance," which happen this summer in Nashville, NYC (The Loft at City Winery on 8/18). Chicago, and Anaheim, CA. Here's more info:

An "evening with"-style show with a storyteller acoustic set that will include face to face favorites and more, Sight and Sound will also feature Keith’s first ever series of paintings on display for viewing in person, which are themed on classic face to face songs, "Disconnected," A-OK" and "Blind.”

trever keith loading...

SHOOTER JENNINGS SINGS ZEVON

Shooter Jennings is laying low this summer, but does have a couple dates lined up for the fall. He'll play Beachlife Ranch Fest in Redondo Beach in September, and will play a special show at NYC's Brooklyn Made on November 1 where he'll be backed by the Werewolves of Los Angeles to perform the songs Warren Zevon.

shooter jennings zevon loading...

BASEMENT JAXX

UK dance duo Basement Jaxx played Detroit's Movement fest earlier this year, and after a summer on the UK/EU festival circuit, will be back in North America for San Diego's CRSSD and San Francisco's Portola. While here they will also play DJ shows in NYC, Chicago and Los Angeles.

NICKEL CREEK

Modern bluegrass greats Nickel Creek have added more dates to their 2023 tour, including Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre on July 26. Their tour kicks off July 6 in Seattle and all dates are here.

WILL BUTLER

Will Butler and his band Sister Squares (Miles Francis, Julie Shore, Will's wife Jenny Shore, and Sara Dobbs) will release their new self-titled album on September 22 via Merge, and their tour starts the next day.

LIGHTS ON FESTIVAL

H.E.R. has announced the return of her Lights On Festival, happening on September 16 and 17 at the Shoreline Amphitheater Festival Grounds in Mountain View, CA. She curated the lineup, which she headlines with "friends" on Day 1; Jazmine Sullivan headlines Day 2. Full lineup is here.

COLD CAVE

Darkwave vets Cold Cave have announced fall tour dates, including headline runs with support from SRSQ and Riki, as well as West Coast dates opening for The Cult.

ALABASTER DEPLUME

Alabaster DePlume will release new album Come With Fierce Grace in September and will promote it on tour.

--

Check our Tour Dates category for more.