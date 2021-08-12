Tour news: Tee Grizzley, Negativland, Pom Pom Squad, Johanna Samuels, Ted Leo, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

JOHANNA SAMUELS (HEADLINE SHOWS & OPENING FOR COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS, MIPSO)

Johanna Samuels will soon be on tour with Courtney Marie Andrews, including stops in Atlanta, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Los Angeles (Bootleg Theater on 9/11) and more, followed by dates with Mipso including Seattle, Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Diego and more. Before that, she'll play a headline show at Brooklyn's Union Pool on August 13. Head here for all dates.

TEE GRIZZLEY / JACKBOY

In addition to playing Rolling Loud NYC, Michigan rapper Tee Grizzley will do a headlining tour supporting his new album Built For Whatever, with Jackboy opening. Stops include Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles (The Roxy on 10/10), Denver, Chicago, Pittsburgh, DC, Atlanta, Austin, NYC (Gramercy Theater on 11/15), and more. All dates are here.

POM POM SQUAD DROP OFF BULLY TOUR

Pom Pom Squad have dropped off their dates with Bully. They write: "We’re heartbroken to announce that out of an overabundance of caution, we’re going to have to pull out of our upcoming tour dates with Bully. We’re so disappointed, but we feel it’s the best thing to do for the safety of our crew for the time being. Thank you guys so much for all the love and support you’ve given us leading up to this tour. For all of those who bought merch for our Bandcamp Friday fundraiser, we’re working on sending out your shirts ASAP and I can promise that the money will go toward making the next tour the absolute best it can be. We love ya’ll so much and hope we can get back out there ASAP."

BILLIE EILISH TOUR OPENERS

Billie Eilish has announced the openers for her 2022 headlining tour, and it's a pretty amazing cast of guests: WILLOW, Arlo Parks, girl in red, DUCKWRTH, Jungle, and Jessie Reyez.

THE BETHS (BV PRESALE FOR NORTH AMERICAN TOUR)

New Zealand band The Beths will be on tour in North America in 2022 and tickets for all dates (US and Canada) are currently on BrooklynVegan Presale. Head here for dates and ticket links.

NEGATIVLAND

Sound collagists Negativland will support new album The World Will Decide with a fall tour that includes September dates in San Diego, Los Angeles (Echoplex on 9/16), San Francisco, Sacramento, Portland, Eugene, Olympia, Seattle and Yakima, and them November dates in Bisbee, Phoenix, Tucson, Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Dallas, Austin, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta and more. Head here for all dates, and watch their video for “Don’t Don’t Get Freaked Out” here:

THE KILLERS

The Killers recently revealed that they'd be warming up for their big Central Park show with Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, and many more with another NYC show, at Terminal 5. That's now been officially announced. It happens on Thursday, August 19, and tickets go on sale Saturday, 8/14 at 10 AM.

TED LEO

Ted Leo has not announced a tour but for folks in NYC he's playing The Loft at City Winery on October 1. He's always great, whether with The Pharmacists or solo

SETH HERZOG'S SWEET W/ DAVID CROSS, WYATT CENAC, MORE

Seth Herzog will host the August edition of his monthly comedy show, SWEET, at Chelsea Music Hall on 8/17. It's olympics-themed this month ("THE SWEET GAMES") and he'll welcome David Cross, David Krumholtz, Wyatt Cenac, Alex Brightman, Alexandra Tabas, and more. Tickets are on sale.