Tour news: Tenacious D, José González, Cannibal Corpse, Greatest Day Ever fest, WWPJ, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

TENACIOUS D (PUDDLES PITY PARTY, DJ DOUGGPOUND OPENING)

Tenacious D have added more shows to their upcoming North American tour. The new dates happen in September with DJ Douggpound opening, including shows in Philly, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Cedar Rapids, and more. Their June dates on the West Coast are with Puddle Pity Party. All dates are here.

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE

My Chemical Romance have added more dates to their 2022 tour and announced a very disparate group of openers, including a reunited Midtown.

WE ARE ALL MC5

Wayne Kramer announced today that MC5 will release their first album in 51 years, and that the current lineup of the band, dubbed We Are All MC5, will tour this spring. You can get tickets early for the NYC show with the BrooklynVegan presale.

WE WERE PROMISED JETPACKS

We Were Promised Jetpacks kick off their North American tour tonight in Richmond, VA. From there they'll head south and west, with a stop in Austin for SXSW, before hitting California and winding their way around the rest of the continent. Weakened Friends open most of the tour, with Frankie Rose taking over for the last few dates, including the Brooklyn show at Elsewhere on April 16.

HORSEGIRL

Chicago trio Horsegirl announced their debut album today -- out in May via Matador -- and will be touring this month, and this summer.

GREATEST DAY EVER (ISAIAH RASHAD, MARIAS, MORE)

The Greatest Day Ever festival happens at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium on July 23 with performances by Polo & Pan, Isaiah Rashad, The Marías, Tokischa, Boy Pablo, Emotional Oranges, Ckay, Kay Cyy, and Silent Addy. Tickets are on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 AM.

CANNIBAL CORPSE / SANGUISUGABOGG / 200 STAB WOUNDS

Death metal legends Cannibal Corpse have announced an East Coast tour with two of the genre's rising newer bands, Sanguisugabogg and 200 Stab Wounds, surrounding Philly's Decibel Metal & Beer Fest. CC are also currently on tour with Whitechapel, Revocation, and Shadow of Intent. All dates here. 200 Stab Wounds also tour with Obituary and Gruesome and Gatecreeper, Narrow Head, and Fearing.

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ

Swedish singer-songwriter José González kicks off his North American tour tonight in Seattle. Most shows are with Jess Williamson, and the tour includes stops in Portland, Oakland, Los Angeles, Tucson, Phoenix, Mexico City, Dallas Austin, and more. All dates are here.

AIZURI QUARTET (OPENING WILCO'S 'YANKEE HOTEL FOXTROT' NYC SHOWS)

Wilco have announced that the Aizuri Quartet, who have collaborated with Nels Cline, will be opening for their five Yankee Hotel Foxtrot shows at United Palace in NYC. April 15 & 16, are sold out but you can still get tickets for April 17, 18 & 20.

PINK MOUNTAINTOPS

Pink Mountaintops, aka Black Mountain frontman Stephen McBean, is back with new album Peacock Pools in May, and will be on tour this spring too.

MOVEMENT FEST

Detroit's Movement electronic festival returns this Memorial Day Weekend, on May 28-30 at Hart Plaza. They've announced the full lineup, adding Flying Lotus, Carl Craig B2B LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy, 2ManyDJs, Jon Hopkins, 2 Chainz, Skrillex, Duck Sauce (aka A-Trak and Armand Van Helden), and more.

NEW FRIENDS FEST

Toronto's annual screamo festival New Friends Fest returns for the first time since 2019 on July 29-31 at a new venue (Lithuanian House) and the lineup is stacked as always. It includes the back-in-action Gospel, Loma Prieta, Cerce, Dangers, Respire, Joliette, Øjne, Nuvolascura, Senza, Fern Sully, NØ MAN, Clavel, Sonagi, Shy Low, Foxtails, Frail Body, Indisposed, Obroa-Skai, Hawak, and more.

BODEGA

Bodega‘s second album, Broken Equipment, is out this week and they'll be on tour this summer.

LOUDER THAN LIFE FEST

Louisville festival Louder Than Life's 2022 lineup includes Nine Inch Nails, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slipknot, KISS, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Tenacious D, Meshuggah, Clutch, Anti-Flag, Bad Religion, Action Bronson, Bayside, GWAR, Ministry, Baroness, and more.