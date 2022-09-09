Tour news: The Afghan Whigs, How Did This Get Made?, Luke Combs, L7, more

THE AFGHAN WHIGS / PINK MOUNTAINTOPS

Indie rock greats The Afghan Whigs just released their ninth album, How Do You Burn?, and begin their Wish You Were Near tour tonight in Minneapolis. Dates are with Pink Mountaintops and the NYC show is Brooklyn Steel on September 15.

LUKE COMBS

Country artist Luke Combs has announced a world tour hitting three continents and 16 countries over 35 concerts. Not NYC, though. Openers along the way include Riley Grey, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Lane Pittman, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb. Head here for all dates.

HOW DID THIS GET MADE?

Bad movie podcast "How Did This Get Made," featuring Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas and June Diane Raphael, has announced a few rescheduled live dates happening in October, including Indianapolis, Detroit, Cleveland, and Chicago.

L7 TOUR OPENERS (DOWNTOWN BOYS, OMAT, MORE)

L7 have announced openers for their North American 'Bricks Are Heavy' 30th anniversary tour: OMAT (including NYC's Irving Plaza on 10/6), Downtown Boys (including Brooklyn's Warsaw on 10/7), Fea, The Side Eyes, Radkey, Vera Bloom, and The Black Halos. All dates are here.

THE FEELIES

NJ legends The Feelies have announced a few dates in November.

KABAKA PYRAMID

Jamaican reggae artist Kabaka Pyramid will be on tour this fall, with dates kicking off in Seattle on October 4 and wrapping up in Daytona, FL on November 12. The NYC show is at Brooklyn Made on October 27. Dates through 10/22 are with Jordan T and the remaining shows are with Nattali Rize.

AMERICA'S HARDCORE FESTIVAL

Triple B Records is throwing America's Hardcore Fest from December 1-3 in Cambridge at The Middle East and Sonia, and the lineup is stacked.

CURRENT 93

What's the current state of Current 93's four Brooklyn shows at Warsaw that were set for Halloween weekend? Officially canceled.

SMUT

Chicago-based band Smut have announced a new album, How the Light Felt, due out November 11 via Bayonet and they'll also be touring this fall.

HYD

QT co-creator and artist Hayden Dunham has announced their debut full-length as Hyd, CLEARING, due out November 11, and will be touring it too.