Tour news: The Arcs / Black Keys, SACK, Jivebomb, Prowl, Bnny / Bonny Doon, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE ARCS RELEASE PARTIES WITH BLACK KEYS DJ SETS

The Arcs are gearing up to release new album Electrophonic Chronic at the end of the month and to celebrate, the band's Dan Auerbach and Leon Michels (also of El Michels Affair), along with Dan's Black Keys parter Patrick Carney, will be doing special DJ sets in Brooklyn (January 28 at Sultan Room) and Los Angeles (February 3 at Gold Diggers).

BILL CALLAHAN

Bill Callahan will be taking his excellent 2022 album YTI⅃AƎЯ on the road starting in February, including two NYC-area shows.

JIVEBOMB / B.R.A.T. / FRAUD

Baltimore's Jivebomb put out one of 2022's best hardcore releases with their Primitive Desires EP on Flatspot Records, and tonight (1/12) they begin a short tour with fellow Baltimore band B.R.A.T. and Boston's Fraud. The tour kicks off in Boston, hits NYC's Project Reach on Friday (1/13), and then hits Philly, NJ, Richmond, and DC.

SACK / HUNTINGTONS / THE YOUNG ROCHELLES

SACK, the "mysterious" punk band with a rotating lineup that includes vocalist Kody Templeman of The Lillingtons and Teenage Bottlerocket, are hitting the road in support of their 2022 LP Ripper! (Red Scare Industries). The short tour includes stops in Baltimore, Philly, Brooklyn, and Boston, with support from Huntingtons and The Young Rochelles. All dates and ticket links here.

KNIFEPLAY

Philly band Knifeplay have announced a trio of Northeast shows happening in late February.

PROWL / DOSE / REACHING OUT

Montreal metallic hardcore band Prowl will support their 2022 album The Forgotten Realms on a North American tour with support from Des Moines' Dose and NJ's Reaching Out, varying by date. That includes a NYC show with Dose on March 11. All dates on the tour poster.

XIU XIU

Xiu Xiu, the experimental project of Jamie Stewart and Angela Seo, will take the new trio lineup of the group (adding former Sparks, Devo, Gleaming Spires member David Kendrick) on the road in support of the just-announced Ignore Grief.

BNNY / BONNY DOON

Chicago indie rock band Bnny are joining up with Detroit's Bonny Doon for a short run of dates this month, beginning at their hometown's Empty Bottle on January 19 and from there hitting Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati, Louisville, Columbus and Kalamazoo. Tour dates are here, and you can watch Bnny's new video for "Breaking Up" below:

RINGO STARR & HIS ALL-STARR BAND

“I love playing with the All Starrs and can’t wait to be back out on the road again with this band,“ says Ringo, who had to cancel 2022 dates due to Covid. “I send Peace and Love to you all and we hope to see you out there.”

THE ZOMBIES

The Zombies are playing SXSW in March and have lined up a few shows around that.